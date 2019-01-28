Greystone Ranks #1 in Fannie Mae Small Loans

$3.9 Billion in Fannie Mae Loan Production for 2018 Ranks Greystone 6th Overall

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has ranked #1 in small loan production for Fannie Mae’s Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) program. With a total of $3.9 billion in Fannie Mae loan origination volume, Greystone also ranks #6 overall for all lenders.

In specialty areas of multifamily financing, including green loans and affordable housing, Greystone also ranks in the Top 5 of producers for 2018. Greystone produced the second-highest amount of green loans via Fannie Mae, and the third-highest amount of affordable housing loans on Fannie Mae’s platform last year.

“Greystone is fully committed to the success of Fannie Mae’s mission-driven and innovative financing platforms, and we are thrilled to be their largest producer for small loans – representing hundreds of transactions,” said Rick Wolf, head of Greystone’s small loans platform. “We look forward to continued collaboration with Fannie Mae as the workforce housing sector – a bulk of the small loan market – gains even more spotlight for its critical role as much-needed rental housing for millions of Americans.”

Fannie Mae’s small loans program includes financing from 5 to 30 years and up to $3 million nationwide (or $5 million in certain eligible markets) with both fixed and variable rate options available.

“We congratulate Greystone on their position as our top small loans producer, and commend their team for their hard work and dedication to partnering with Fannie Mae,” said Michael Winters, Vice President of Lender Relationships, Structured Transactions, and Small Loans at Fannie Mae.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

