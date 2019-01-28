28/01/2019 14:51:57

Holland Honored as the 2018 Midwest Region LTL Carrier Partner of the Year by Unishippers Global Logistics

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holland has been recognized by Unishippers Global Logistics with its 2018 Midwest Region LTL Carrier Partner of the Year award. The award was presented to Holland at the annual Unishippers convention by Tim Story, Executive Vice President of Freight Operations.

“We thank Unishippers for extending this honor to us and for our longstanding partnership,” stated Jim Ferguson, Holland Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our dedicated professional employees work every day to deliver on our promise of quality, fast and reliable LTL next-day service. It’s our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction that makes Holland second to none.”

Carrier Partner of the Year winners are chosen based on service quality and performance, loss and damage events, customer service, claims resolution and overall commitment to the partnership.

Holland has been recognized with this award five times in the past six years (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2013). This is the third year in a row for Holland sister company, Reddaway, to be chosen as Western Regional LTL Carrier Partner of the Year by Unishippers Global Logistics.

“We are grateful to have freight carrier partners who understand and deliver on our commitment to the business shipper through service consistency, dependability and fair pricing,” said Tim Story, Executive Vice President of Freight Operations at Unishippers. “Our system relies on our carrier partners to provide quality service for every shipment.”

About Holland

Holland has long been recognized for delivering reliable next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records some of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Michigan, in 1929, Holland provides industry-leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the Central and Southeastern United States and Eastern Canada. Holland has been recognized by Logistics Management magazine with its Quest for Quality awards for 32-years in the South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers, Midwest/North Central Regional LTL Carriers and Expedited Motor Carriers categories. Holland is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW). YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including HollandNew PennReddawayYRC Freight, and YRC Reimer as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at hollandregional.com for more information.

Website: hollandregional.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hollandregional

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/hollandregional

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/holland

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/hollandregional

GooglePlus: https://plus.google.com/u/0/+Hollandregional/posts

Media Contact: Mike Kelley

YRC Worldwide Inc.

913-696-6121

Mike.Kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE YRC Worldwide, Holland

Holland.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
19
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
19
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
15:17 - Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye’s Production of “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” Receives Robust Endorsement from College President Who Praises its Healing Synergy with Cultural and Political Significance
15:14 - Reebonz Brings the World of Luxury to Europe
15:11 - Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
15:09 - Net Asset Value(s)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
15:17 - Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye’s Production of “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” Receives Robust Endorsement from College President Who Praises its Healing Synergy with Cultural and Political Significance
15:14 - Reebonz Brings the World of Luxury to Europe
15:11 - Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
15:09 - Net Asset Value(s)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hampton University Unveils Newest Addition to Campus, Legacy Park
2
Larson Electronics Releases Battery-Powered LED Warning Light, Magnetic Mounting Capable, 360˚ Beam Configuration
3
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Certain Senior Care Centers and Genesis Facilities; Provides Update on Holiday Transition
4
Larson Electronics Releases Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture, 28W, 240V AC 50Hz, Two 2’ T5 Lamps
5
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:17
Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye’s Production of “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” Receives Robust Endorsement from College President Who Praises its Healing Synergy with Cultural and Political Significance
15:14
Reebonz Brings the World of Luxury to Europe
15:11
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
15:09
Net Asset Value(s)
15:07
Net Asset Value(s)
15:05
BondWave Partners with MSRB on QCurves(TM) Deployment
15:01
ASML agrees to acquire Mapper assets and intends to offer continued employment to staff
15:00
Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
15:00
SPS Commerce Ranked #1 Most Popular EDI Provider by Capterra

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 January 2019 15:36:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-28 16:36:31 - 2019-01-28 15:36:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY