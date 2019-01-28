Holland Honored as the 2018 Midwest Region LTL Carrier Partner of the Year by Unishippers Global Logistics

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holland has been recognized by Unishippers Global Logistics with its 2018 Midwest Region LTL Carrier Partner of the Year award. The award was presented to Holland at the annual Unishippers convention by Tim Story, Executive Vice President of Freight Operations.

“We thank Unishippers for extending this honor to us and for our longstanding partnership,” stated Jim Ferguson, Holland Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our dedicated professional employees work every day to deliver on our promise of quality, fast and reliable LTL next-day service. It’s our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction that makes Holland second to none.”

Carrier Partner of the Year winners are chosen based on service quality and performance, loss and damage events, customer service, claims resolution and overall commitment to the partnership.

Holland has been recognized with this award five times in the past six years (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2013). This is the third year in a row for Holland sister company, Reddaway, to be chosen as Western Regional LTL Carrier Partner of the Year by Unishippers Global Logistics.

“We are grateful to have freight carrier partners who understand and deliver on our commitment to the business shipper through service consistency, dependability and fair pricing,” said Tim Story, Executive Vice President of Freight Operations at Unishippers. “Our system relies on our carrier partners to provide quality service for every shipment.”

About Holland Holland has long been recognized for delivering reliable next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records some of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Michigan, in 1929, Holland provides industry-leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the Central and Southeastern United States and Eastern Canada. Holland has been recognized by Logistics Management magazine with its Quest for Quality awards for 32-years in the South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers, Midwest/North Central Regional LTL Carriers and Expedited Motor Carriers categories. Holland is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW). YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway , YRC Freight , and YRC Reimer as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

