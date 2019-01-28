28/01/2019 22:00:00

II-VI Incorporated to Showcase a Broad Range of Innovations at Photonics West 2019

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it will present at SPIE LASE and OPTO 2019 conferences and exhibit new products and capabilities at SPIE Photonics West, Feb. 2-7, 2019, in San Francisco, CA, Booth #1804 and at BiOS Expo in Booth #8543.

Conference papers presented by II-VI:

  • Towards 300 W high power laser bars

    Authors: Jürgen Müller, Rainer Bättig, Vinzenz Beer, Christian Blumer, Reinhard Brunner, Jarkko Telkkälä, Johanna Wolf, II-VI Laser Enterprise GmbH (Switzerland)

    LASE 2019 - Conference 10900: High-Power Diode Laser Technology XVII 

    Session 2: High Power Devices I, Paper 10900-9

    Sunday 3 February 2019, 1:00 PM - 1:20 PM, Room 203 (South Level Two)

  • Optics with diamond-like-carbon overcoat (DOC) provide improved optical performance over traditional DLC films and better cleanability than standard PVD coatings

    Authors: Stan Himelinski, Jim Bacon, Alan R. Hedges, Gregg Davis, II-VI Infrared (United States) 

    OPTO 2019 - Conference 10914: Optical Components and Materials XVI

    Session 11: Development of Optical Components, Paper 10914-51

    Wednesday 6 February 2019, 4:50 PM - 5:10 PM, Room 313 (South Level Three)

New Products & Capabilities:

  • Zero Pixel Shift Filters

    for Fluorescence Microscopy: II-VI’s state-of-the-art thin film technology delivers one of the industry’s filters with highest transmission, steep slopes and deep out of band blocking, enabling next-generation fluorescence microscopes to achieve very high sensitivity.

     

  • 405 nm Lasers

    for Biomedical Instruments: II-VI’s QOMO laser is now available at 405 nm, in addition to the existing laser wavelengths of 488, 638 and 660 nm. The extremely stable, low noise, optical output power of II-VI’s QOMO laser enhances the measurement sensitivity of next generation flow cytometers, enabling greater accuracy and faster measurements.

     

  • Flat Top Beam Shaper Optics: II-VI’s flat top beam shaper optics significantly improve laser-based micro materials processing by converting circular laser beams with Gaussian intensity profiles to circular or rectangular beams with highly uniform or “flat-top” intensity profiles only a few millimeters in size. Such laser beams enable process areas to be delineated precisely and processed evenly.

     

  • Red Lasers

    : II-VI’s red lasers enable high power fiber laser systems to achieve precise alignment of multi-kilowatt infrared laser beams to the target process areas. They maintain a tightly controlled high output power of 350 mW to within 2% while under the presence of up to 5 W of reflected optical power.

 

  • 22 W Pump

    Laser Diodes: II-VI’s new laser diodes achieve 22 W of output power or 22% more than the existing product, enabling fiber laser designs with fewer emitters and therefore lower cost.

     

  • 80 Watt Pump

    Laser Modules: II-VI’s new 80W pump laser modules with wavelength-stabilized output power enable ultrafast fiber lasers to operate with very short pulses for high precision drilling and marking.

    • Additional upcoming trade shows:

    • EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2019, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2019, Booth #3, on laser-based processes for future car body productions.

       

    • OFC 2019, San Diego, CA, Mar. 5-7, 2019, Booth #4312, on optical communications.

    About II-VI Incorporated

    II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

    CONTACT: Mark Lourie

                       Director of Corporate Communications

                       mark.lourie@ii-vi.com

                       www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b3cd3e2-22c6-4278-b267-8ba4c30ddbc4

    II-VI-Logo-150x150.jpg

