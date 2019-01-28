Indentive AB receives observation status (28/19)

Today, on January 28, 2019, Indentive AB (the “Company”) published two press releases with information that the Company, through an acquisition, changes its business into a new unit and changes name to Artificial Solutions International AB. This change is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting on February 28, 2019. According to the same press release, the Company will distribute its old operations to its shareholders in accordance with Lex Asea and thereafter apply for a listing of the old operations on an Multilateral Trading Facility.

The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has been subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Indentive AB (INDEN B, ISIN code SE0010245688, order book ID 145803) will be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emma Brolund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.