28/01/2019 08:10:44

Indentive AB receives observation status (28/19)

Today, on January 28, 2019, Indentive AB (the “Company”) published two press releases with information that the Company, through an acquisition, changes its business into a new unit and changes name to Artificial Solutions International AB. This change is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting on February 28, 2019. According to the same press release, the Company will distribute its old operations to its shareholders in accordance with Lex Asea and thereafter apply for a listing of the old operations on an Multilateral Trading Facility.

The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has been subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Indentive AB (INDEN B, ISIN code SE0010245688, order book ID 145803) will be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emma Brolund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
18
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
08:16 - Aktier/åbning: Genmab trodser pres på C25-aktierne
08:13 - Genmab stærkt fra start mens konkurrenten Morphosys får hug
08:11 - OVERFØRSEL AF WARRANTS OG CERTIFIKATER TIL EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENT
08:11 - TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TO THE EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENT
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
08:16 - Aktier/åbning: Genmab trodser pres på C25-aktierne
08:13 - Genmab stærkt fra start mens konkurrenten Morphosys får hug
08:11 - OVERFØRSEL AF WARRANTS OG CERTIFIKATER TIL EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENT
08:11 - TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TO THE EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENT
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hampton University Unveils Newest Addition to Campus, Legacy Park
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, TX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
Larson Electronics Releases Battery-Powered LED Warning Light, Magnetic Mounting Capable, 360˚ Beam Configuration
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MAR, CURO and PRGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:11
TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TO THE EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENT
08:10
Indentive AB receives observation status (28/19)
08:05
Chemesis International Inc. to Construct GMP Certified Extraction Facility & Production Lab in Bogota, Colombia
08:01
Standard Lithium Announces Maiden Inferred Resource Of 802,000 Tonnes LCE At South-Western Arkansas Tetra Project
08:00
Sonic Foundry to Showcase AV Over IP Streaming at Integrated Systems Europe 2019
08:00
GridGain Continued Strong Momentum in 2018 as Accelerating Adoption of its In-Memory Computing Platform Drives 1,724 Percent Four-Year Growth
07:30
Nano Dimension Announces Preliminary Full Year Results and a Total of 30 DragonFly Pro System Sales in 2018
07:30
Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Plan
07:04
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 January 2019 08:55:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-28 09:55:27 - 2019-01-28 08:55:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY