INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YRC Worldwide Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against YRC Worldwide Inc. (“YRC Worldwide” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YRCW) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 10, 2014 and December 14, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 4, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. YRC Worldwide overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services on a systemic basis from 2005 to 2013. The Company’s misconduct resulted in the DoD being overcharged by millions of dollars for freight loads that were lighter and therefore cheaper than what the Company charged the government for. YRC Worldwide’s business practices opened it up to government liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about YRC Worldwide, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

