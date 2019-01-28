28/01/2019 22:04:38

Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, announced today that it will report the results of its first quarter fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, CFO, will host the earnings event.

Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference by dialing (844) 795-4614 or (661) 378-9639 and providing conference identification number 4686798. A live web cast of the conference call will be provided on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.liquidityservices.com.

An archive of the web cast will be available on the Company’s website until February 7, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET. An audio replay of the teleconference will also be available until February 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. ET. To listen to the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference identification number 4686798. Both replays will be available starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 11,000 clients worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:

Liquidity Services, Inc.

Julie Davis

Senior Director, Investor Relations

202-558-6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com

LSIWaveLogo_withtagline_2015_01Sml.jpg

