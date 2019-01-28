Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB- LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $560,000, compared to the $503,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $2,231,000, compared to the $1,990,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2017. Earnings per share were $3.59 for December 31, 2018, compared to $3.21 for December 31, 2017. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.29% for 2018 compared to 1.18% for 2017. The Return on Equity finished the year at 9.41% for December 31, 2018, compared to 8.71% for December 31, 2017.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except for share data) 12/31/18 12/31/17 Total assets $173,245 $168,500 Loans receivable, net 108,372 107,897 Allowance for loan losses 1,735 1,646 Cash and cash equivalents 10,058 6,431 Securities available for sale 47,751 46,448 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731 731 Equity Investment - - Deposits 148,049 141,028 FHLB borrowings and note payable - 3,000 Accrued Interest and other liabilities 1,487 1,671 Shareholders’ equity 23,709 22,801 Shares Issued and Outstanding 621,022 619,773 Nonperforming loans 293 524 Real Estate Owned 20 - Quarter ended 12/31 Year ended 12/31 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income $2,040 $1,872 $7,445 $7,021 Interest expense 351 184 1,151 676 Net interest income 1,689 1,688 6,294 6,345 Provision for loan losses - - - (21 ) Net interest income after provision 1,689 1,688 6,294 6,324 Gain on sale of investment/assets 5 26 5 26 Gain/Loss on sale of REO - (10 ) - (7 ) Gain on sale of loans 35 55 126 161 Other income 139 111 754 657 Total general, admin & other expense 1,163 1,137 4,440 4,354 Earnings before income taxes 705 733 2,739 2,807 Income tax expense 145 230 508 817 Net Income ﻿ $560 $503 $2,231 $1,990

Contact: Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857