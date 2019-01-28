28/01/2019 07:00:00

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 5/2019

Riga, Latvia, 2019-01-28 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date

Event

Shortname

Issuer

Market

21.01.2019-

04.02.2019

Subscription with rights for capital increase

K2LT

K2 LT

VLN

28.01.2019

Split - record date

SMA1R

PATA Saldus

RIG

28.01.2019

Government securities auction

LTGCB04023C, LTGNB04023C

Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė

VLN

29.01.2019

Nominal value change

SMA1R

PATA Saldus

RIG

29.01.2019

Extraordinary General Meeting

NHC

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

TLN

29.01.2019

Interim report, 12 months

LHV

LHV Group

TLN

29.01.2019

Coupon payment date

LHVB065025A

LHV Group

TLN

30.01.2019

Interim report, 12 months

PKG1T

Pro Kapital Grupp

TLN

30.01.2019

Capital decrease payment date

SFG1T

Silvano Fashion Group

TLN

31.01.2019

Interim report, 12 months

KNF1L

Klaipėdos nafta

VLN

31.01.2019

Investors event

KNF1L

Klaipėdos nafta

VLN

31.01.2019

Activity results, 12 months

ESO1L

Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius

VLN

31.01.2019

Activity results, 12 months

LEGR0187528A, LEGR020027A

Lietuvos energija

VLN

31.01.2019

Activity results, 12 months

LNR1L

Lietuvos energijos gamyba

VLN

31.01.2019

Coupon payment date

LTGB000021C

Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė

VLN

31.01.2019

Coupon payment date

MOGO100021A

mogo

RIG

31.01.2019

Coupon payment date

MOGO100021FA

mogo

RIG

31.01.2019

Interim report, 12 months

STOR

Storent Investments

RIG

01.02.2019

Sales figures

APG1L

Apranga

VLN

01.02.2019-

07.02.2019

Sales figures

KNF1L

Klaipėdos nafta

VLN

 

For more information please visit full investor calendar:

https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)

+371 672 12431 (Riga)

+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)

https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

