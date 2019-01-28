Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust plc at close of business on 25 January 2019 were:

170.00c Capital only USD (cents)

129.08p Capital only Sterling (pence)

170.69c Including current year income USD (cents) XD

129.61p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 22nd of

January 2019, the Company has 239,922,801 ordinary shares in issue.