NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

plc at close of business on 25 January 2019 were:

182.84p Capital only (undiluted)

188.09p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 9,000 ordinary shares on 23rd of January

2019, the Company has 24,004,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,929,264

shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the

holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following

confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.