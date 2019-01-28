BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 25
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 25 January 2019 were:
182.84p Capital only (undiluted)
188.09p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the buyback of 9,000 ordinary shares on 23rd of January
2019, the Company has 24,004,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,929,264
shares in treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.