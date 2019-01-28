28/01/2019 11:46:00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 25

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at

close of business on 25 January 2019 were:

1352.62p Capital only and including debt at par value

1345.11p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1372.61p Including current year income and debt at par value

1365.11p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury

shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

