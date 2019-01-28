28/01/2019 20:05:27

Nextech’s EDGE 2019 Creates Hub for Collaboration and Education for Medical Specialty Professionals

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, will hold its Fifth Annual National User Conference, EDGE, on January 31- February 2 in Orlando, Fla. The event will host more than 650 healthcare professionals from across the U.S. This approach allows for attendees to collaborate and strategize with their geographically diverse peers and increase their knowledge around best practices and new capabilities to improve their operations.

“Our team looks forward to hosting EDGE every year and 2019 is no exception,” said Mike Scarbrough, Nextech President and CEO. “We’re proud to offer an open environment and facilitate educational conversations that guide the sharing of knowledge and industry best practices. With a better understanding of what truly matters to our clients, we can come together to push innovation forward and light the way for success.”

The EDGE conference, taking place at Loews Royal Pacific Resort Universal Orlando™, will include a keynote from Daniel Kraft, MD, one of healthcare’s top industry leaders confronting the future of health and medicine. Nextech will also offer more than 140 sessions including 80 new topics for all skill levels. This includes:

  • Basic Training

  • Advanced Optimizations

  • IT and Compliance

  • Product Collaboration

  • Business Management

Each session offers valuable insights into trends, best practices and training for attendees’ specific roles or Nextech products, providing attendees the opportunity to expand their knowledge and give their practices an advantage for long-term success. Other learning opportunities include pre-conference workshops and one-on-one sessions which are available to attendees who would prefer more in-depth or individualized solution assistance.

Further enhancing the user experience, attendees can download the EDGE app, available on the Google Play and Apple App stores, and easily view the full agenda digitally, which enables users to filter interests based on product, specialty and roles and find more meaningful learning opportunities.

A key goal for Nextech is to provide attendees with networking opportunities and experiences that stand out from the rest such as the Welcome Reception and Exclusive After-Hours Event taking place in Skull Island: Reign of Kong™ and Jurassic Park™ at Universal's Islands of Adventure™ theme park. Every year a new event, EDGE 2019 will be unlike any other.

“I have attended many conferences in my 30-year career and this is one of the best. Our practice had only been live with Nextech for 6 months when I first attended EDGE,” said Paula Privette, Office Manager at Pasadena Eye Center, LLC and Nextech end-user. “There was so much to learn about the system. The welcome reception and the after-hours event were out of this world and I can’t wait for EDGE 2019.”

To learn more about the conference or register for EDGE 2019, visit edge2019.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Marketing Officer

(813) 425-9260

marketing@nextech.com                

