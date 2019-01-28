28/01/2019 12:00:00

Patient Access Solutions Inc. Issues Statement Regarding OTC Status and Trading Activity

COMMACK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to inform and update shareholders on the following:

OTC Market Website:  

Corporate Information and disclosures have been updated and submitted to OTC Market Website. The Company expects the cautionary Yield Sign to be removed shortly.

Daily Trading Activity:

The Company continues to monitor trading activity and has reviewed the following available data reported by FINRA regarding short sale trades. Since January 2, 2019, the following information has been reported on https://regsho.finra.org/regsho-Index.html:

Shares Traded from January 2nd to January 25th, 2019: 
DateVolumeShort SalesPercent Short
Jan 02225,75900.00%
Jan 03945,557890,78594.21%
Jan 041,807,586825,76745.68%
Jan 07917,669631,89668.85%
Jan 08685,665491,56571.69%
Jan 091,396,334897,41964.27%
Jan 10819,526205,70025.09%
Jan 11323,433108,82333.64%
Jan 14509,789249,18048.87%
Jan 15291,099139,72047.99%
Jan 16812,280777,28095.69%
Jan 17299,500229,20076.52%
Jan 18264,050226,82585.90%
Jan 22322,351133,70141.47%
Jan 23181,238114,41863.13%
Jan 2471,56060,53284.58%
Jan 25269,772214,63879.56%

Of the 10,143,168 shares traded to date for January 2019, FINRA reported 6,197,449 or 61% of the total volume as short sales. FINRA previously reported the following for the previous three months ending 2018:

MonthVolumeShort SalesPercent Short
October5,901,5431,756,68729.77%
November6,689,7821,571,74623.49%
December10,882,4474,662,18942.84%

As the Company announced on January 7, 2019, it has begun the process to update its financials with the auditors to become fully reporting.  The Company’s leadership team is working diligently to complete this process as quickly as possible to protect shareholder value as well as maintain the best level of transparency possible to the investing public.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(

www.pashealth.com

)

Patient Access Solutions Inc.  (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at

https://www.sec.gov

.

PASO Investor Relations: Michael Hall

Email: michaelhall@alphastreetmedia.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloutonthest

Website: https://alphastreetmedia.com/

93737_PASHEALTH.jpg

