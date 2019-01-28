Patient Access Solutions Inc. Issues Statement Regarding OTC Status and Trading Activity

COMMACK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to inform and update shareholders on the following:

OTC Market Website:

Corporate Information and disclosures have been updated and submitted to OTC Market Website. The Company expects the cautionary Yield Sign to be removed shortly.

Daily Trading Activity:

The Company continues to monitor trading activity and has reviewed the following available data reported by FINRA regarding short sale trades. Since January 2, 2019, the following information has been reported on https://regsho.finra.org/regsho-Index.html:

Shares Traded from January 2nd to January 25th, 2019: Date Volume Short Sales Percent Short Jan 02 225,759 0 0.00% Jan 03 945,557 890,785 94.21% Jan 04 1,807,586 825,767 45.68% Jan 07 917,669 631,896 68.85% Jan 08 685,665 491,565 71.69% Jan 09 1,396,334 897,419 64.27% Jan 10 819,526 205,700 25.09% Jan 11 323,433 108,823 33.64% Jan 14 509,789 249,180 48.87% Jan 15 291,099 139,720 47.99% Jan 16 812,280 777,280 95.69% Jan 17 299,500 229,200 76.52% Jan 18 264,050 226,825 85.90% Jan 22 322,351 133,701 41.47% Jan 23 181,238 114,418 63.13% Jan 24 71,560 60,532 84.58% Jan 25 269,772 214,638 79.56%

Of the 10,143,168 shares traded to date for January 2019, FINRA reported 6,197,449 or 61% of the total volume as short sales. FINRA previously reported the following for the previous three months ending 2018:

Month Volume Short Sales Percent Short October 5,901,543 1,756,687 29.77% November 6,689,782 1,571,746 23.49% December 10,882,447 4,662,189 42.84%

As the Company announced on January 7, 2019, it has begun the process to update its financials with the auditors to become fully reporting. The Company’s leadership team is working diligently to complete this process as quickly as possible to protect shareholder value as well as maintain the best level of transparency possible to the investing public.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(

www.pashealth.com

)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

