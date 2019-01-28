Patient Access Solutions Inc. Issues Statement Regarding OTC Status and Trading Activity

COMMACK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to inform and update shareholders on the following:
OTC Market Website:
Corporate Information and disclosures have been updated and submitted to OTC Market Website. The Company expects the cautionary Yield Sign to be removed shortly.
Daily Trading Activity:
The Company continues to monitor trading activity and has reviewed the following available data reported by FINRA regarding short sale trades. Since January 2, 2019, the following information has been reported on https://regsho.finra.org/regsho-Index.html:
|Shares Traded from January 2nd to January 25th, 2019:
|Date
|Volume
|Short Sales
|Percent Short
|Jan 02
|225,759
|0
|0.00%
|Jan 03
|945,557
|890,785
|94.21%
|Jan 04
|1,807,586
|825,767
|45.68%
|Jan 07
|917,669
|631,896
|68.85%
|Jan 08
|685,665
|491,565
|71.69%
|Jan 09
|1,396,334
|897,419
|64.27%
|Jan 10
|819,526
|205,700
|25.09%
|Jan 11
|323,433
|108,823
|33.64%
|Jan 14
|509,789
|249,180
|48.87%
|Jan 15
|291,099
|139,720
|47.99%
|Jan 16
|812,280
|777,280
|95.69%
|Jan 17
|299,500
|229,200
|76.52%
|Jan 18
|264,050
|226,825
|85.90%
|Jan 22
|322,351
|133,701
|41.47%
|Jan 23
|181,238
|114,418
|63.13%
|Jan 24
|71,560
|60,532
|84.58%
|Jan 25
|269,772
|214,638
|79.56%
Of the 10,143,168 shares traded to date for January 2019, FINRA reported 6,197,449 or 61% of the total volume as short sales. FINRA previously reported the following for the previous three months ending 2018:
|Month
|Volume
|Short Sales
|Percent Short
|October
|5,901,543
|1,756,687
|29.77%
|November
|6,689,782
|1,571,746
|23.49%
|December
|10,882,447
|4,662,189
|42.84%
As the Company announced on January 7, 2019, it has begun the process to update its financials with the auditors to become fully reporting. The Company’s leadership team is working diligently to complete this process as quickly as possible to protect shareholder value as well as maintain the best level of transparency possible to the investing public.
About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(
www.pashealth.com
)
Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.
