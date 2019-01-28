28/01/2019 21:58:17

PLS Logistics Services Supports TSA Agents After Government Shutdown

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading third-party logistics provider headquartered in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, provided lunch for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

PLS Logistics supplied the entire TSA staff at the Pittsburgh International Airport with lunch to show appreciation for workers who worked without pay for 35 days while the government was shutdown, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Although the shutdown has been temporarily lifted, there is a possibility workers will once again be without pay in the coming weeks.

PLS plans to continue to show support for local organizations in the upcoming year for their hard work and commitment to the Pittsburgh community.

About PLS Logistics Services

PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage and technology services for shippers across all industries. PLS handles millions of loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air and ocean. The PLS carrier network consists of over 40,000 pre-qualified trucking companies along with Class-1 railroads and major barge companies. To learn more visit www.plslogistics.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Magilton, Marketing Manager

724-814-5074

publicrelations@plslogistics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da63fe38-de05-45d0-8bf9-c6e309998615

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7347112c-f66e-4c6e-b69a-6f93ca84f3d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f183bd6d-fba1-419b-b872-a28c1ce80714

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7f13fb3-71d2-40e3-8e9e-a66beb6e4ccd

PLS Logo.jpg

