28/01/2019 20:07:39

Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings

AIKEN, S.C., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”)(OTCBB:SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (“Bank”), today announced earnings for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income increased $1.3 million, or 21.8%, to $7.2 million or $2.44 per common share (basic) for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $5.9 million or $2.01 per common share (basic) in 2017. Net income before taxes increased $423,000, or 5.1%, to $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $8.4 million in 2017. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income and non-interest income combined with a reduction in the corporate income tax rate.    

Chief Executive Officer Chris Verenes commented, “The fundamentals of our business—deposit, loan and noninterest income growth are strong. Our strategy of diversifying our footprint by expanding in the midlands of South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia is paying dividends. Security Federal is poised for a bright future.”

Net loans receivable grew $39.6 million, or 10.1%, to $430.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $390.5 million at December 31, 2017. The average yield earned on assets increased to 4.04% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.87% for 2017. As a result of the loan growth and increase in the average yield earned on assets, interest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.0%, to $33.1 million during 2018 compared to $29.8 million in 2017. Total interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 30.5%, to $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $4.2 million for the previous year. Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 7.9%, during 2018. Consistent with the increase in net interest income, the net interest margin increased four basis points to 3.38% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.34% for 2017.

Non-performing assets increased $938,000, or 13.7%, to $7.8 million at December 31, 2018 from $6.8 million at December 31, 2017. Non-performing assets represented 0.85% and 0.79% of total assets at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Consistent with the increase in non-performing assets, the provision for loan losses also increased. The provision for loan losses was $925,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $300,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Non-interest income increased $325,000, or 4.4%, to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $7.3 million during 2017. The largest increases in non-interest income were an increase of $178,000, or 22.4%, in asset management income and a $146,000, or 12.9%, increase in check card fee income.   

Non-interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 5.3%, to $25.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $24.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The most significant increases were in salaries and employee benefits expense, which increased $1.1 million, or 5.3%, and depreciation and maintenance of equipment, which increased $251,000, or 12.2%. These increases are a result of our growth and expansion into new markets. Since 2015, we have added three new branches, with a fourth branch scheduled to open in Augusta during 2019.  

Effective January 1, 2018, the federal corporate tax rate declined from 35% to 21%. As a result of the reduced tax rate, the Company revalued its net deferred tax asset as of December 31, 2017. The impact was a one-time, non-cash charge to income tax provision of approximately $628,000. The total provision for income taxes was $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $866,000 compared to $2.4 million in 2017.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased $641,000, or 70.5%, to $1.6 million or $0.52 per common share (basic) in 2018 compared to $909,000 or $0.31 per common share (basic) for the same quarter in 2017. The increase in quarterly earnings was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income and non-interest income combined with a reduction in the corporate income tax rate.    

Net interest income increased $681,000, or 10.5%, to $7.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $6.5 million for the same quarter in 2017. Consistent with the increase in net interest income, the annualized net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.45% during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.32% for the same period in 2017.

The provision for loan losses was $775,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $200,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company had net charge-offs of $207,000 and $148,000 during the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $259,000, or 16.7%, to $1.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.5 million during the same period in 2017. The largest increase was related to the net gain on sale of investments, which was $137,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $214,000 for the same period in 2017.  

Total assets increased $43.8 million, or 5.0%, to $912.6 million at December 31, 2018 from $868.8 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $65.4 million, or 9.3%, to $767.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $702.1 million at December 31, 2017. Total borrowings decreased $24.4 million or 29.5% to $58.3 million at December 31, 2018 from $82.7 million at December 31, 2017.

Security Federal Bank has 16 full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

For additional information contact Jessica Cummins, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.

Forward-looking statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision.  These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties.  The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to, interest rate fluctuations; economic conditions in the Company’s primary market area; demand for residential, commercial business and commercial real estate, consumer, and other types of loans; success of new products; competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial service providers; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, and changes related to the Basel III requirements, the impact of the effect of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the implementing regulations, including the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the ability to attract and retain deposits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; adverse changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; technology factors affecting operations; pricing of products and services; and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Accordingly, these factors should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement. 

         

SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In Thousands, except for Earnings per Share and Ratios)
         
 

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

         
  

Quarter Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

   

2018

 

 

 

2017

   

2018

 

 

 

2017

Total interest income $  8,763  $  7,620  $  33,072  $  29,787
         
Total interest expense    1,565     1,103     5,449     4,175
         
Net interest income    7,198     6,517     27,623     25,612
         
Provision for loan losses    775     200     925     300
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses    6,423     6,317     26,698     25,312
         
Non-interest income    1,811     1,552     7,669     7,344
         
Non-interest expense    6,413     6,038     25,590     24,302
         
Income before income taxes    1,821     1,831     8,777     8,354
         
Provision for income taxes    271     922     1,570     2,436
         
Net income $  1,550  $  909  $  7,207  $  5,918
         
Earnings per common share (basic) $  0.52  $  0.31  $  2.44  $  2.01
         
Earnings per common share (diluted) $  0.50  $  0.30  $  2.32  $  1.91
         
         
  

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

  
         
  

December 31,

    
   

2018

 

 

 

2017

  

% Change

  
         
Total assets  $912,614   $868,813   5.0%   
         
Cash and cash equivalents  12,706   10,320   23.1%   
         
Total loans receivable, net  430,054   390,493   10.1%   
         
Investment & mortgage-backed securities  409,894   412,055   -0.5%   
         
Deposits  767,497   702,107   9.3%   
         
Borrowings  58,310   82,706   -29.5%   
         
Shareholders' equity  80,518   77,923   3.3%   
         
Book value per share  $27.25   $26.39   3.3%   
         
Total risk based capital ratio (1)  17.47%   18.92%   -7.7%   
         
Common equity tier one ratio (1)  16.21%   17.66%   -8.2%   
         
Non performing assets  7,771   6,833   13.7%   
         
Non performing assets to total assets  0.85%   0.79%   41.5%   
         
Allowance as a percentage of gross loans, held for investment  2.10%   2.08%   1.0%   
         
(1)- This ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information 
         

 

SFB logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
19
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
19
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
20:34 - DEADLINE THURSDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20:31 - Associa Community Association Services of Indiana’s President Appointed Community Associations Institute - Central Indiana Chapter President
20:30 - Presbyterian Homes & Services Leverages Big Data Security Log Analysis from SmiForce
20:15 - Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc.
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
20:34 - DEADLINE THURSDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20:31 - Associa Community Association Services of Indiana’s President Appointed Community Associations Institute - Central Indiana Chapter President
20:30 - Presbyterian Homes & Services Leverages Big Data Security Log Analysis from SmiForce
20:15 - Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc.
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hampton University Unveils Newest Addition to Campus, Legacy Park
2
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Certain Senior Care Centers and Genesis Facilities; Provides Update on Holiday Transition
3
Larson Electronics Releases Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture, 28W, 240V AC 50Hz, Two 2’ T5 Lamps
4
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
5
Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:34
DEADLINE THURSDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20:31
Associa Community Association Services of Indiana’s President Appointed Community Associations Institute - Central Indiana Chapter President
20:30
Presbyterian Homes & Services Leverages Big Data Security Log Analysis from SmiForce
20:15
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc.
20:08
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. (SNAP)
20:07
Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings
20:07
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima
20:05
Nextech’s EDGE 2019 Creates Hub for Collaboration and Education for Medical Specialty Professionals
19:59
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 January 2019 20:55:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-28 21:55:24 - 2019-01-28 20:55:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY