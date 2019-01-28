28/01/2019 22:23:23

Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Credit Commitments

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, today announced the increase of its senior secured borrowing base credit facility (the “Facility”) to $217.5 million in commitments.

“We are proud of the strong liquidity position we have established over the last several quarters,” said Nathan Kroeker, Spark’s President and Chief Executive Officer.  “We have continued to reduce our collateral exposure and improve our balance sheet as we discussed following last year’s Bomb Cyclone. Our balance sheet is in much better shape this winter, and with these added commitments, we are further improving on that position. So far this year, we have been able to take advantage of the colder weather and believe that 2019 is off to a great start.”

“Since we started the Facility in May 2017, our banks have continued to support us through acquisitions, weather events, and our current brand and platform consolidation efforts,” said Robert Lane, Spark’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We look forward to continuing to deliver strong financial performance both for our banks and our shareholders in 2019 and beyond.”

About Spark Energy, Inc.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an established and growing independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 94 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including “may,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “projects,” or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives and beliefs of management are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, customer acquisition costs, ability to pay cash dividends, cash flow generation and liquidity, availability of terms of capital, competition and government regulation and general economic conditions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • changes in commodity prices and the sufficiency of risk management and hedging policies;

  • extreme and unpredictable weather conditions, and the impact of hurricanes and other natural disasters;

  • federal, state and local regulation, including the industry's ability to address or adapt to potentially restrictive new regulations that may be enacted by the New York Public Service Commission;

  • our ability to borrow funds and access credit markets and restrictions in our debt agreements and collateral requirements;

  • credit risk with respect to suppliers and customers;

  • changes in costs to acquire customers and actual customer attrition rates;

  • accuracy of billing systems;

  • whether our majority stockholder or its affiliates offer us acquisition opportunities on terms that are commercially acceptable to us;

  • ability to successfully identify and complete, and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our operations;

  • competition; and

  • the “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in our quarterly reports, other public filings and press releases.

    • You should review the risk factors and other factors noted throughout or incorporated by reference in this press release that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

    Contact: Spark Energy, Inc.

    Investors:

    Christian Hettick, 832-200-3727

    Media:

    Kira Jordan, 832-255-7302

    Spark Energy Logo

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    26 Jan
    FING-B
    Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
    19
    22 Jan
    DANSKE
    Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
    19
    23 Jan
    VELO
    VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
    18
    24 Jan
    VWS
    Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
    17
    22 Jan
    CHEMM
    @Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
    15
    24 Jan
    I:SP500
    Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
    14
    22 Jan
    GOMX
    Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
    14
    23 Jan
    VELO
    Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
    13
    23 Jan
    PNDORA
    Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
    12
    24 Jan
    VELO
    For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
    11

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22:56 - Ellisys Enables Day One Qualification of Bluetooth® 5.1 Radio Controllers
    22:54 - People’s Utah Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Results And Year-End 2018 Results; Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
    22:30 - First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
    22:23 - Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Credit Commitments
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    22:56 - Ellisys Enables Day One Qualification of Bluetooth® 5.1 Radio Controllers
    22:54 - People’s Utah Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Results And Year-End 2018 Results; Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
    22:30 - First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
    22:23 - Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Credit Commitments
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Hampton University Unveils Newest Addition to Campus, Legacy Park
    2
    Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Certain Senior Care Centers and Genesis Facilities; Provides Update on Holiday Transition
    3
    FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
    4
    Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community
    5
    Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    22:57
    LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YRC Worldwide Inc. To Contact The Firm
    22:56
    Ellisys Enables Day One Qualification of Bluetooth® 5.1 Radio Controllers
    22:54
    People’s Utah Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Results And Year-End 2018 Results; Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
    22:30
    First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
    22:23
    Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Credit Commitments
    22:23
    Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
    22:16
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Versum Materials, Inc. to Entegris, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
    22:09
    Wearables in the Workplace: The New Workforce Superpower
    22:04
    Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    28 January 2019 23:15:03
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-29 00:15:03 - 2019-01-28 23:15:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY