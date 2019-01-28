28/01/2019 15:00:00

SPS Commerce Ranked #1 Most Popular EDI Provider by Capterra

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that Capterra, a Gartner company, has ranked SPS Commerce as the most popular EDI software. Based on customers, users and social presence, SPS achieved a market score of 97 on Capterra’s 20 Most Popular EDI Software report, more than 24 points higher than the next EDI provider.

“We are delighted to see the support of our customers and marketplace in positioning us to be ranked not just the leader in popularity, but the leader in total customers and total users according to Capterra,” said Jim Frome, COO of SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce Fulfillment has more than 150 customer reviews on Capterra, earning a four-star status overall, as well as four stars for ease of use and customer service.

The following statements are from customer reviews posted by SPS Fulfillment users in January:

  • We transitioned from a different provider to SPS and the integration and changeover was easy.

  • All support people are well trained on the product.

  • We have used many systems in working with companies to fulfill orders. SPS Commerce is the easiest to use, by far. They send POs, provide shipping docs and provide the ability to invoice, all in one easy site.

The 20 Most Popular EDI Software report is published annually by Capterra.

About SPS Commerce 

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 71 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Contacts: 

SPS Commerce Public Relations                                    

866-245-8100 

pr@spscommerce.com 

SPS logo horiz Blue with tagline jpeg.jpg

