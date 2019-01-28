28/01/2019 17:48:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
25 Jan - 
Transaction in Own Shares
24 Jan - 
Transaction in Own Shares
23 Jan - 
Transaction in Own Shares

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 28

Transaction in Own Shares

28th January, 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 28thJanuary 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBp)

Lowest price paid

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue
January 28, 2019501,9652240.002209.502226.58LSE
January 28, 2019208,9192240.002209.502227.10Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)
January 28, 201955,7122240.002211.002227.18Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814388/Shell_RNS_28_01_2019.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:48 E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
25 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
24 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
23 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
22 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
21 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
18 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
17 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
16 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
15 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
18:04 - Sanford Heisler Sharp Adds More Plaintiffs to Gender, Pregnancy & Maternity Discrimination Case Against Morrison & Foerster
18:02 - Empire Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2018
18:01 - Out of Over 13,000 Innovators From Over 90 Countries, GaN Systems Secures a Place in the 2019 Global Cleantech 100
18:00 - Systemorph Solution selected by Zurich as one of the providers to Accelerate and Streamline IFRS 17 Reporting and Compliance
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
18:04 - Sanford Heisler Sharp Adds More Plaintiffs to Gender, Pregnancy & Maternity Discrimination Case Against Morrison & Foerster
18:02 - Empire Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2018
18:01 - Out of Over 13,000 Innovators From Over 90 Countries, GaN Systems Secures a Place in the 2019 Global Cleantech 100
18:00 - Systemorph Solution selected by Zurich as one of the providers to Accelerate and Streamline IFRS 17 Reporting and Compliance
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hampton University Unveils Newest Addition to Campus, Legacy Park
2
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Certain Senior Care Centers and Genesis Facilities; Provides Update on Holiday Transition
3
Larson Electronics Releases Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture, 28W, 240V AC 50Hz, Two 2’ T5 Lamps
4
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
5
Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community

Related stock quotes

Royal Dutch Shell PLC 'A.. 2,213.00 -1.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:05
Transaction in Own Shares
18:04
Sanford Heisler Sharp Adds More Plaintiffs to Gender, Pregnancy & Maternity Discrimination Case Against Morrison & Foerster
18:02
Empire Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2018
18:01
Out of Over 13,000 Innovators From Over 90 Countries, GaN Systems Secures a Place in the 2019 Global Cleantech 100
18:00
Systemorph Solution selected by Zurich as one of the providers to Accelerate and Streamline IFRS 17 Reporting and Compliance
18:00
Penn Capital Expands Intermediary Distribution Capabilities
17:55
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:48
Transaction in Own Shares
17:40
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 January 2019 18:22:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-28 19:22:26 - 2019-01-28 18:22:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY