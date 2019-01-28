ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

28th January, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 28thJanuary 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid (GBp) Lowest price paid (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Venue January 28, 2019 501,965 2240.00 2209.50 2226.58 LSE January 28, 2019 208,919 2240.00 2209.50 2227.10 Cboe Europe Equities (CXE) January 28, 2019 55,712 2240.00 2211.00 2227.18 Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.