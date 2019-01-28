28/01/2019 19:33:05

WebReserv has released a new version of the WebReserv Booking System for Boat Rental and Watersports businesses

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WebReserv booking system is a popular choice for boat rental businesses, marinas, and businesses that offer watersport rentals, such as waverunners, kayaks, paddle boards, jet skis; and even parasailing and boat-based tours. The system is designed to handle rental lengths ranging from minutes to hours to days, and includes support for weekend, holiday and seasonal pricing.

This new product release includes integration with both Stripe and Braintree, as well as improved reporting functions. The WebReserv system is commission-free and does not charge booking fees to either the customer or the business.

WebReserv makes it easy to manage online bookings and walk-in customers within a single, easy-to-use system. In addition to the newly released features, the WebReserv rental system includes many other valuable highlights:

- Fleet management and master calendar

- Customer lists and reservation history

- Custom fields and add-ons

- Multi-bookings

- Flexible deposit rules

Watersport businesses can learn more about WebReserv.com and get started with their online booking system by visiting https://www.webreserv.com/boat-rental-booking-system.do. The WebReserv Reservation System is also widely used by bed & breakfasts, campgrounds and tour operators.

About WebReserv.com

WebReserv.com (https://www.webreserv.com) is the leading provider of booking systems for rental and activity merchants and operators in the United States. If you would like more information about WebReserv.com, please visit https://www.webreserv.com or contact WebReserv.com at 1-877-692-6962.

