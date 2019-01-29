29/01/2019 12:02:00

Anexinet Averts Common Office 365 Migration and Data Security Headaches With New Kickstart Programs

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced its new Office 365 Migration and Office 365 Data Security Kickstart Programs. Within approximately two weeks, Anexinet’s Office 365 experts will develop a comprehensive migration roadmap to convert Exchange, Lotus Notes and other legacy platforms or plot-out a strategy to optimize performance and ensure a successful Conditional Access Management outcome.

“Anexinet continues to improve and optimize business processes by offering a series of Kickstart Programs that quickly yet carefully guide organizations to help them avoid common pitfalls that often stall or stagnate implementations,” said Tim Malfara, Hybrid IT & Cloud Services VP, Anexinet. “As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we alleviate the typical partner-engagement frustrations by leveraging years of best practices—including over 500,000 mailboxes migrated—to develop a customized roadmap for proven success.”

Office 365 Migration

Anexinet’s skilled teams use their deep technical knowledge of scripting, Active Directory, Federation Services and more to provide custom Office 365 migration solutions. Anexinet’s holistic approach to Office 365 migration optimizes performance and encourages adoption through training to guarantee success. From a current-state analysis to an Office 365 adoption roadmap, customers receive complete planning, preparation, and remediation documents, as well as a proof-of-concept for a trial tenant, populated with sample content and test users.

Office 365 Data Security

When it comes to managing cloud resources, identity and access are key to security; focusing solely on who can access a resource is no longer sufficient. Following their streamlined four-step Kickstart process, Anexinet’s Microsoft experts will:

  • Assess existing Office 365 environments.

  • Determine appropriate security settings, device versions, etc.

  • Review applicable security requirements and standards.

  • Explain Office 365 data protection and secure access rules for apps, PCs, mobile devices, and unmanaged devices.

  • Set up Office 365 device and app-based Conditional Access rules.

The net results from Anexinet’s Office 365 migrations and data security Kickstart Programs: customers receive a customized strategy and proven methodology to optimize and accelerate Office 365 implementations from a Microsoft Gold Partner with decades of experience.

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet.

