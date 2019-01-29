29/01/2019 00:22:59

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vale S.A. (VALE) and Encourages VALE Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
28 Jan - 
Vale Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Annou..
28 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..
01 Nov - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Waste Connectio..
Related debate
02:07 - 
Ja, meget tragisk og sørgeligt, med den ulykke. ..
28 Jan - 
Artiklerne der findes under denne url https://fina..
28 Jan - 
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/vale-post-disaster-stock..

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) securities between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Vale securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Vale lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/vale/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:22 VALE
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vale S.A. (VALE) and Encourages VALE Investors to Contact the Firm
28 Jan VALE
Vale Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Vale S.A. – Vale
28 Jan VALE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Vale S.A. (VALE)
01 Nov VALE
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Waste Connections, Timken Steel, Tootsie Roll Industries, VALE S.A, Coca-Cola, and ConocoPhillips — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
10 Apr VALE
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for American Software, Aegon NV, Limoneira, VALE S.A, Yandex N.V, and Costamare — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
12 Mar VALE
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Consol Energy, and MagnaChip Semiconductor — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
00:55 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FTSI Investors to Contact the Firm
00:55 - The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOMA, XRAY, AXGN and YRIV
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
00:55 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FTSI Investors to Contact the Firm
00:55 - The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOMA, XRAY, AXGN and YRIV
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
2
Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community
3
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
4
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
5
Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Related stock quotes

Vale S.A. American Depos.. 11.20 -18.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FTSI Investors to Contact the Firm
00:55
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOMA, XRAY, AXGN and YRIV
00:34
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TCF Investors to Contact the Firm
00:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vale S.A. (VALE) and Encourages VALE Investors to Contact the Firm
00:14
FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Results Including Net Income of $24.3 Million which Includes a Bargain Purchase Gain of $7.4 Million from the Anchor Bancorp Acquisition, New Share Repurchase Plan, and a 7.1% Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend to $0.15 Per Q
00:09
Jefferson Lines Awarded "Innovative Operator of the Year"
00:05
Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 01:21:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-29 02:21:33 - 2019-01-29 01:21:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY