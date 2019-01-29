Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) and Encourages TTPH Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH).

On July 27, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between March 8, 2017 and February 12, 2018, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trials primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trials primary endpoints; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants statements about Tetraphase’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long term stockholder of Tetraphase, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Tetraphase please go to https://bespc.com/ttph/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

