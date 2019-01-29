29/01/2019 02:45:12

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) and Encourages TTPH Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
15 Jan - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tetraphase Phar..
05 Dec - 
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present at BMO Prescripti..
29 Nov - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Resonant, ..

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH).

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 27, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between March 8, 2017 and February 12, 2018, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trials primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trials primary endpoints; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants statements about Tetraphase’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long term stockholder of Tetraphase, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Tetraphase please go to https://bespc.com/ttph/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:45 TTPH
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) and Encourages TTPH Investors to Contact the Firm
15 Jan TTPH
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Olympic Steel, Belden, KAR Auction Services, BWX Technologies, and Sparton — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
05 Dec TTPH
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present at BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
29 Nov STZ
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Resonant, Constellation Brands, Masimo, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, LivaNova, and Penumbra — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
08 Nov TTPH
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
07 Nov TTPH
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
01 Nov TTPH
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Host Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
23 Oct TTPH
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Post-Hoc Analysis of Phase 3 Trials Demonstrating Efficacy of XERAVA™ (eravacycline) in Obese and Renally Impaired Patients with Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections
22 Oct TTPH
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Vuzix, BCE, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, T2 Biosystems, TPG Specialty Lending, and Jianpu Technology — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
11 Oct TTPH
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercial Launch of XERAVA™ in the United States

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
03:02 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00 - Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
03:02 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00 - Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community
2
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
3
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
4
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
5
YIELD GROWTH Announces Completion of FDA Compliant Evaluation with Human Subjects to Establish an SPF Factor of 31 for Urban Juve’s Sunscreen Formula

Related stock quotes

Tetraphase Pharmaceutica.. 1.140 -4.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:02
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
02:45
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) and Encourages TTPH Investors to Contact the Firm
02:31
SourcingLink.net Plans to Use 'Game Changing' Diagnostic Tool in its R&D and Beyond
02:28
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Posts 9th Consecutive Year of Record Annual Earnings & Announces 13% Cash Dividend Increase
01:44
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tyme Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – TYME
01:30
Greg Gluchowski Named to the National Safety Council “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” List

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 03:27:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-29 04:27:18 - 2019-01-29 03:27:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY