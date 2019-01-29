29/01/2019 03:02:18

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT).  Our investigation concerns whether PriceSmart has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart filed a Form 8-K disclosing the discovery of “a balance sheet misclassification . . . involving the company’s presentation of short-term investments as cash and cash equivalents.”  As a result of the misclassification, the company announced that certain financial statements would need to be restated and that it “expects to include in its Form 10-K a conclusion that there was a material weakness in internal controls over financial accounting related to this misclassification.”

On this news, the price of PriceSmart shares fell nearly 15%, closing at $69.16 on October 26, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PriceSmart shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into PriceSmart please go to https://www.bespc.com/psmt/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

