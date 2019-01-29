29/01/2019 02:50:46

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
25 Jan - 
MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, L..
24 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Invest..
24 Jan - 
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 R..

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ENFC) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBK).

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 15, 2019 and valued at $158.2 million, Entegra stockholders will receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of Entegra common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Entegra and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Entegra shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Entegra please go to https://bespc.com/enfc/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:50 ENFC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
25 Jan LION
MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
24 Jan ENFC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
24 Jan ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
16 Jan ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Postponement Of Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Conference Call
15 Jan ENFC
SmartFinancial, Inc. And Entegra Financial Corp. Announce Transformative Merger Of Equals
04 Jan ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
18 Oct ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
05 Oct ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
02 Oct ENFC
Entegra Bank Hires Greenville, South Carolina Market Executive

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
03:02 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00 - Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
03:02 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00 - Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community
2
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
3
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
4
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
5
YIELD GROWTH Announces Completion of FDA Compliant Evaluation with Human Subjects to Establish an SPF Factor of 31 for Urban Juve’s Sunscreen Formula

Related stock quotes

Entegra Financial Corp 23.35 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:02
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
02:45
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) and Encourages TTPH Investors to Contact the Firm
02:31
SourcingLink.net Plans to Use 'Game Changing' Diagnostic Tool in its R&D and Beyond
02:28
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Posts 9th Consecutive Year of Record Annual Earnings & Announces 13% Cash Dividend Increase
01:44
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tyme Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – TYME
01:30
Greg Gluchowski Named to the National Safety Council “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” List

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 03:27:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-29 04:27:14 - 2019-01-29 03:27:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY