Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in enabling precision medicine for immuno-oncology and genomic medicine through molecular markers and diagnostics, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 15,217,392 shares of its common stock, offered at a price to the public of $0.23 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Cancer Genetics. The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. The offering is being conducted as a “best efforts” offering and the placement agent is not obligated to purchase any securities.

Cancer Genetics intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay any amounts required by its lenders, and if any proceeds remain available, to pay certain costs previously incurred in connection with its strategic initiatives and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on June 5, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Cancer Genetics, Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. is a leader in enabling precision medicine in oncology through the use of biomarkers and molecular testing. Cancer Genetics is developing a global footprint with locations in the US and Australia. The company has established strong clinical research collaborations with major cancer centers such as Memorial Sloan Kettering, The Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Keck School of Medicine at USC and the National Cancer Institute.

The Company offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services that provide critical genomic and biomarker information to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies conducting clinical research and trials and physicians treating patients. Its state-of-the-art reference labs are CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited in the US and have licensure from several states, including New York State.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, the proposed offering of Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s shares of common stock, including as to the consummation of the offering described above, the size of the offering and the use of net proceeds therefrom, potential for our tests and services and future revenues or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks with respect to our ability to complete a strategic transaction, risks with respect to our need and ability to obtain future capital to satisfy our obligations to our lenders and creditors, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential tests, risks of cancellation of customer contracts or discontinuance of trials, risks that anticipated benefits from consolidation efforts and/or acquisitions will not be realized, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, uncertainties with respect to evaluating strategic options, maintenance of intellectual property rights, risks with respect to maintaining our listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Cancer Genetics, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Cancer Genetics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:

Lee Roth / Carol Ruth

The Ruth Group

Tel: 646-536-7012 / 7004

Email: lroth@theruthgroup.com / cruth@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact:

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

Tel: 508-280-6592

Email: kthomas@theruthgroup.com

 

Cancer Genetics, Inc. Logo

