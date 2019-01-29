Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company (DXC)

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased DXC Technology Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC ) securities between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DXC investors have until February 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their DXC investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On November 6, 2018, DXC announced that it would be reducing its 2019 revenue projection by over $800 million. This announcement followed news on October 24, 2018 that DXC laid off the head of its sales force for the Americas, along with further layoffs of senior management amid loss of forecasted revenue and customer contracts. On this news, DXC’s share price fell $9.00 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $63.21 per share on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that he Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants: (1) failed to disclose that the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (2) that the Company's workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (3) and that, consequently, the Company's revenue and financial performance guidance for fiscal 2019 was without a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of DXC during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

