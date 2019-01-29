29/01/2019 05:00:00

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company (DXC)

Related content
01:07 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN and DXC: Levi & Korsi..
28 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GS NVDA AGN DXC: The Law Offices of ..
28 Jan - 
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased DXC Technology Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC) securities between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DXC investors have until February 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their DXC investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 6, 2018, DXC announced that it would be reducing its 2019 revenue projection by over $800 million. This announcement followed news on October 24, 2018 that DXC laid off the head of its sales force for the Americas, along with further layoffs of senior management amid loss of forecasted revenue and customer contracts. On this news, DXC’s share price fell $9.00 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $63.21 per share on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that he Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants: (1) failed to disclose that the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (2) that the Company's workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (3) and that, consequently, the Company's revenue and financial performance guidance for fiscal 2019 was without a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of DXC during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

05:00 DXC
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company (DXC)
01:07 NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
28 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GS NVDA AGN DXC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Jan DXC
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25 Jan SNAP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, DXC, ALKS and SNAP
25 Jan DXC
Hagens Berman Notifies DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and February 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
25 Jan ALKS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CURO, DXC and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Jan NVDA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
25 Jan SNAP
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, DXC, MKL and SNAP
24 Jan DXC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06:30 - Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:29 - Novozymes indgår partnerskab om "plast-enzymer"
06:13 - Swedbank skuffer på flere nøgleresultater
06:01 - WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
06:30 - Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:29 - Novozymes indgår partnerskab om "plast-enzymer"
06:13 - Swedbank skuffer på flere nøgleresultater
06:01 - WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
2
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
3
Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
4
YIELD GROWTH Announces Completion of FDA Compliant Evaluation with Human Subjects to Establish an SPF Factor of 31 for Urban Juve’s Sunscreen Formula
5
Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Plan

Related stock quotes

DXC Technology Company 62.92 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:30
Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:01
WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
05:18
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – LXRX
05:00
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)
05:00
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company (DXC)
05:00
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.
04:30
HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results
03:50
SNAP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
03:33
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 07:16:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-29 08:16:42 - 2019-01-29 07:16:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY