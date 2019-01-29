29/01/2019 05:00:00

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Welbilt, Inc. (“Welbilt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBT) securities between February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Welbilt investors have until February 11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Welbilt investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt disclosed that the Company’s financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 should no longer be relied upon due to “errors primarily relate to the computation of income taxes.” The Company also disclosed that “certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.06 to close at $14.26 per share on November 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Welbilt during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 11, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
19
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
19
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06:30 - Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:29 - Novozymes indgår partnerskab om "plast-enzymer"
06:13 - Swedbank skuffer på flere nøgleresultater
06:01 - WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
06:30 - Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:29 - Novozymes indgår partnerskab om "plast-enzymer"
06:13 - Swedbank skuffer på flere nøgleresultater
06:01 - WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
2
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
3
Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
4
YIELD GROWTH Announces Completion of FDA Compliant Evaluation with Human Subjects to Establish an SPF Factor of 31 for Urban Juve’s Sunscreen Formula
5
Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Plan

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:30
Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:01
WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
05:18
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – LXRX
05:00
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)
05:00
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company (DXC)
05:00
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.
04:30
HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results
03:50
SNAP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
03:33
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 07:16:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-29 08:16:30 - 2019-01-29 07:16:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY