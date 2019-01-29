29/01/2019 09:00:00

EVAN App Revamp Gives IT Directors More Time to Be Strategic

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAN, the on-demand platform for solving IT problems, announced the launch of its newest advancements within its app. The latest upgrades -- accessed on the web and through EVAN clients’ intranet -- allow for a hybrid IT model intended especially for companies with 30+ employees needing an integrated and scalable IT support solution for their systems and technology. he revamped app is the a result of EVAN’s research and client feedback, and helps   companies to both customize their IT support categories and triage technological issues to the appropriate IT providers, regardless of whether they are internal or external. Clients who incorporate this new triage model are then able to free up IT directors to focus on more strategic business initiatives that create value for their company rather than focusing on day-to-day tech support issues.

“We have learned that 80 percent of IT managers are unable to spend sufficient time on value-added business activities due to solving tedious, day-to-day support-related issues, especially at companies with 25 or more employees,” said Todd Boutte, CEO at EVAN. “EVAN hopes to relieve those IT managers from these issues and ultimately help further the growth of their business.”

Specific updates to the app include:

  • Advanced Support Categories — IT directors can now easily establish custom workflows to address a company’s unique needs. This level of customization puts both basic and advanced requests into one easy-to-use interface.

  • Integration with Third-party Contractors — Employees can now go to one source for all their IT needs. IT help requests are immediately directed to the qualified providers on the EVAN support network whether contractors or internal resources.

  • Employee Upload — Administrators can now expedite the EVAN setup process by uploading a list of employees along with their work-related contact information. Once those employees have set their EVAN password, they can receive immediate access to IT support and assistance.

  • Single Sign-on Improvements — EVAN clients can now opt to log in to https://EVAN.help with their Office 365 account, which also supports additional security with two-factor authentication.

  • Design Improvements —  IT managers can now access detailed IT support history and billing information at a company or employee level, which is especially helpful for a company maintaining a large number of employees on the platform. In addition, a variety of visual improvements, like allowing for higher resolution banners and logos on a company’s profile, have been added to the app.

Select EVAN clients were able to access the app’s new enhancements and are already reflecting on how their improved IT support is able to triage and tackle problems more efficiently.

“Integrating EVAN into our support workflow was easy and immediately helpful. It was quickly customized to our company’s needs and now serves as the primary interface for making all technology related support requests at Eurecat US,” said Michael Stegall, IT Manager / ERP Project Manager. Eurecat US, Inc.  “These new enhancements to the app have helped me better track the types of requests coming in and focus on our larger IT objectives.”  

EVAN was created to immediately solve challenges and free up IT managers to focus on what is most important to their business. Dubbed “The Uber for IT support,” EVAN provides modern solutions for businesses’ most pressing IT needs. EVAN diagnoses problems in less than five minutes and resolves them in an average of 33 minutes, surpassing the current experiences of many businesses today.

Learn more about the app’s advancements via slideshow: https://www.evanyouritguy.com/feature-updates-for-it-directors/.

Learn more about EVAN at EVANYourITGuy.com.

ABOUT EVAN

EVAN is the first on-demand platform for IT support. Connecting individuals and businesses with qualified IT professionals, EVAN provides secure, transparent, and reliable expertise. The multi-sided crowdsourcing platform provides solutions for level I and II computer problems, which include but are not limited to email disruptions, wireless connectivity, cybersecurity, computer performance, and external devices. Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, EVAN prides itself on rigorously vetting IT professionals and placing an emphasis on recruiting veterans. Learn more about EVAN at EVANYourITGuy.com.

Attachment

Carson Quinn

ZindseyMEDIA for EVAN

312-339-9779

carson@zindsey.com

EVAN launches advancements to app to help a wider variety of businesses solve IT problems immediately.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
19
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
19
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
14
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11
23 Jan
VWS
Washington DC has committed to plans to source 100% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2032..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
10:30 - Canada Jetlines conclut un accord avec Aerodom pour des vols à destination des aéroports de la République dominicaine
10:30 - Canada Jetlines Reaches Agreement with Aerodom for Flights to Dominican Republic Airports
10:27 - Net Asset Value(s)
10:05 - Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Chemetall in North America
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
10:30 - Canada Jetlines conclut un accord avec Aerodom pour des vols à destination des aéroports de la République dominicaine
10:30 - Canada Jetlines Reaches Agreement with Aerodom for Flights to Dominican Republic Airports
10:27 - Net Asset Value(s)
10:05 - Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Chemetall in North America
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
2
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
3
Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
4
SNAP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
5
SourcingLink.net Plans to Use 'Game Changing' Diagnostic Tool in its R&D and Beyond

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:30
Canada Jetlines Reaches Agreement with Aerodom for Flights to Dominican Republic Airports
10:27
Net Asset Value(s)
10:05
Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Chemetall in North America
10:00
TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TO THE EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENT
09:30
ILS growth to $93bn in 2018 bodes well for a continued healthy market
09:27
Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Air Shuttle due to rights issue (04/19)
09:24
Net Asset Value(s)
09:21
Net Asset Value(s)
09:20
BC Cannabis Accelerator Developing Small Producers and Processors Co-Op; Potential Members Invited to Participate

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 10:48:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-29 11:48:37 - 2019-01-29 10:48:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY