28/01/2019 23:42:42

For The Earth Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Schedules Shareholder Conference Call

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- For The Earth Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is excited to announce that FTEG has scheduled a shareholder conference call for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. 

For The Earth Corporation's CEO Nelson Grist said, “After fielding several emails and calls from shareholders, I have decided to schedule a conference call for all shareholders, current and potential. It will be held on January 30th, 2019 at 6:30 PM EST. Please email us at INFOFTEG@GMAIL.COM, with a phone number and name so we can send you the conference call information. This will be done so, I can answer any questions regarding For The Earth Corporation.”  

About: For The Earth Corporation

For The Earth Corporation’s primary focus is in three areas; Household and Institutional Cleaning, Pet, and the Health Care Industry. The Company’s mission is to create “Green” and biodegradable healthy living products, that provide effective and sustainable solutions for people, pets, and the planet.

For The Earth Corporation

20 East Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012 USA

Contact: Nelson Grist

Telephone: 602 502-0602

Email: infofteg@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See For The Earth’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer

The Company has filed to make an offering under Regulation A. The offering, if qualified by the SEC, will be made only by means of an offering circular. A preliminary offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become qualified.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time with respect to such an offering, and if sent in response to these materials for such an offering, it will not be accepted. No securities may be sold, and no offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received for an offering under Regulation A+ until an offering statement is qualified by the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. An indication of interest made by a prospective investor in a Regulation A+ offering is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

5c3e2a642638070004907af7_1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
19
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
19
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01:07 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:05 - 2019 Global Cleantech 100 Names Seven Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
01:07 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:05 - 2019 Global Cleantech 100 Names Seven Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
2
Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community
3
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
4
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
5
Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:07
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:05
2019 Global Cleantech 100 Names Seven Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation
01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FTSI Investors to Contact the Firm
00:55
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOMA, XRAY, AXGN and YRIV
00:34
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TCF Investors to Contact the Firm
00:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vale S.A. (VALE) and Encourages VALE Investors to Contact the Firm
00:14
FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Results Including Net Income of $24.3 Million which Includes a Bargain Purchase Gain of $7.4 Million from the Anchor Bancorp Acquisition, New Share Repurchase Plan, and a 7.1% Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend to $0.15 Per Q

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 01:25:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-29 02:25:56 - 2019-01-29 01:25:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY