For The Earth Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Schedules Shareholder Conference Call

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- For The Earth Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is excited to announce that FTEG has scheduled a shareholder conference call for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019.

For The Earth Corporation's CEO Nelson Grist said, “After fielding several emails and calls from shareholders, I have decided to schedule a conference call for all shareholders, current and potential. It will be held on January 30th, 2019 at 6:30 PM EST. Please email us at INFOFTEG@GMAIL.COM, with a phone number and name so we can send you the conference call information. This will be done so, I can answer any questions regarding For The Earth Corporation.”

About: For The Earth Corporation

For The Earth Corporation’s primary focus is in three areas; Household and Institutional Cleaning, Pet, and the Health Care Industry. The Company’s mission is to create “Green” and biodegradable healthy living products, that provide effective and sustainable solutions for people, pets, and the planet.

For The Earth Corporation

20 East Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012 USA

Contact: Nelson Grist

Telephone: 602 502-0602

Email: infofteg@gmail.com

