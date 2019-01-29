HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net income of $2.4 million, up $2.0 million from $0.4 million for fourth quarter of 2017

Diluted earnings per share of $0.51, up $0.43 from $0.08 for fourth quarter of 2017

Income tax expense of $0.6 million, down $1.0 million from $1.6 million for fourth quarter of 2017

Net interest income of $7.1 million, up $0.8 million, from fourth quarter of 2017

Non-performing assets of $3.1 million, down $2.8 million from September 30, 2018

Annual Highlights

Net income of $8.2 million, up $3.8 million, or 87.0%, from $4.4 million for 2017

Diluted earnings per share of $1.72, up $0.82 from $0.90 for 2017

Income tax expense of $2.9 million, down $1.5 million from $4.4 million for 2017

Net interest income of $28.1 million, up $2.2 million from $25.9 million for 2017

Non-performing assets of $3.1 million, down $0.7 million from December 31, 2017

Net Income Summary Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 2,352 387 $ 8,236 4,404 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.08 1.72 0.90 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.29 % 0.21 % 1.14 % 0.63 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.24 % 1.88 % 9.88 % 5.52 % Book value per share $ 17.19 17.97 $ 17.19 17.97

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (NASDAQ:HMNF), the $712 million holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.0 million compared to net income of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.51, an increase of $0.43 from the diluted earnings per share of $0.08 for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 is due primarily to a $1.0 million decrease in income tax expense, a $0.8 million increase in net interest income, and a $0.3 million decrease in the provision for loan losses between the periods. The decrease in income tax expense is primarily because of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017 which required the Company to record $1.1 million in additional income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 and reduced the Company’s federal income tax rate in 2018. Net interest income increased primarily because of the higher interest amounts earned on loans and cash balances as a result of the 100 basis point increase in the federal funds rate between the periods. The provision for loan losses decreased primarily because of the improved credit quality of the loan portfolio and the payoff of certain non-performing commercial loans which resulted in a decrease in the loan loss reserves required between the periods.

President’s Statement

“We are pleased to report the improved financial results for both the fourth quarter and the year and the continued improvement in the credit quality of our loan portfolio,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “While the lower federal tax rate had a positive impact on our earnings, we continue to focus our efforts on increasing net interest income through the origination of appropriately underwritten loans that are funded with core deposits. We believe that our continued focus on these areas along with the prudent management of non-interest expenses will result in improved financial results over the long term.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest income was $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.0 million, or 15.2%, from $6.8 million for the same period in 2017. Interest income increased primarily because of higher interest amounts earned on loans and cash balances as a result of the 100 basis point increase in the federal funds rate between the periods and an $8.4 million increase in the average interest-earning assets held between the periods. Interest income also increased $0.5 million because of a change in the amount of yield enhancements recognized on non-accruing loans between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 54 basis points from 3.89% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The average yield earned on the average interest-earning assets increased 29 basis points as a result of the change in yield adjustments recognized between the periods.

Interest expense was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.3 million, or 49.4%, from $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The average interest rate paid on non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 14 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in the interest paid on non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the 100 basis point increase in the federal funds rate between the periods which increased the cost of deposits and an $8.0 million increase in the average non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities held between the periods. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.06%, an increase of 42 basis points, compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest income as a result of the change in yield enhancements recognized between the periods.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 is as follows:

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 79,204 345 1.72 % $ 76,154 310 1.62 % Loans held for sale 1,840 27 5.70 2,030 25 4.89 Mortgage loans, net 116,341 1,212 4.13 114,808 1,182 4.08 Commercial loans, net 397,617 5,130 5.12 393,823 4,257 4.29 Consumer loans, net 73,665 941 5.07 73,964 913 4.90 Other 29,393 142 1.92 28,863 80 1.10 Total interest-earning assets $ 698,060 7,797 4.43 $ 689,642 6,767 3.89 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 84,620 21 0.10 $ 86,327 11 0.05 Savings accounts 76,309 15 0.08 75,335 15 0.08 Money market accounts 202,325 255 0.50 192,399 171 0.35 Certificates 113,740 359 1.25 110,884 238 0.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 476,994 $ 464,945 Non-interest checking 157,838 162,275 Other non-interest bearing deposits 1,435 1,037 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 636,267 650 0.41 $ 628,257 435 0.27 Net interest income 7,147 6,332 Net interest rate spread 4.02 % 3.62 % Net interest margin 4.06 % 3.64 %

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was ($0.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The provision for loan losses decreased between the periods primarily because of the improved credit quality of the loan portfolio and the payoff of certain non-performing commercial loans which resulted in a decrease in the reserves required between the periods. Total non-performing assets were $3.1 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $2.8 million from September 30, 2018. Non-performing loans decreased $2.8 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets did not change during the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in non-performing loans is primarily because a $2.2 million non-performing commercial real estate loan was paid off during the fourth quarter of 2018.

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 is summarized as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Balance at September 30, $ 8,832 $ 9,277 Provision (167 ) 59 Charge offs: Commercial 0 (10 ) Commercial real estate 0 (50 ) Consumer (85 ) (25 ) Recoveries 106 60 Balance at December 31, $ 8,686 $ 9,311 Allocated to: General allowance $ 7,892 $ 8,238 Specific allowance 794 1,073 $ 8,686 $ 9,311

The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2017.

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 Non‑Performing Loans: Single family $ 730 $ 1,073 $ 949 Commercial real estate 1,311 3,689 1,364 Consumer 489 526 553 Commercial 148 197 278 Total 2,678 5,485 3,144 Foreclosed and Repossessed Assets: Commercial real estate 414 414 627 Total non‑performing assets $ 3,092 $ 5,899 $ 3,771 Total as a percentage of total assets 0.43 % 0.80 % 0.52 % Total non‑performing loans $ 2,678 $ 5,485 $ 3,144 Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net 0.46 % 0.94 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 324.27 % 161.02 % 296.11 % Delinquency Data: Delinquencies (1) 30+ days $ 1,453 $ 1,298 $ 1,789 90+ days 0 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1) 30+ days 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 90+ days 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.6%, from $2.0 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease in non-interest income is primarily related to the $0.1 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in single family loan sales between the periods. Fees and service charges increased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in late payment fees on commercial loans. Other non-interest income increased slightly because of an increase in the sales of uninsured investment products between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the single family loans being serviced.

Non-interest expense was $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1.56%, from $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $0.1 million because of an increase in the purchases of non-capitalized software between the periods. Data processing costs increased slightly because of an increase in the mobile and on-line banking costs between the periods. Compensation expense increased slightly between the periods due primarily to an increase in incentives earned. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by slight decrease in professional services expense between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses. Other non-interest expense decreased slightly primarily because of a decrease in deposit insurance expense as a result of a reduction in the rate charged between the periods.

Income tax expense was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.0 million from $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in income tax expense is primarily because of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017 which required the Company to record $1.1 million in additional income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 and reduced the Company’s federal income tax rate in 2018.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 1.29%, compared to 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Return on average equity (annualized) was 11.24% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 1.88% for the same period of 2017. Book value per share at December 31, 2018 was $17.19, compared to $17.97 at December 31, 2017.

Annual Results

Net Income

Net income was $8.2 million for 2018, an increase of $3.8 million, or 87.0%, compared to net income of $4.4 million for 2017. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.72, an increase of $0.82 per share compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.90 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net income for 2018 is due primarily to a $2.2 million increase in net interest income and a $1.5 million decrease in income tax expense between the periods. Net interest income increased primarily because of the higher interest amounts earned on loans and cash balances as a result of the 100 basis point increase in the federal funds rate between the periods. The decrease in income tax expense is primarily because of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017 which required the Company to record $1.1 million in additional income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 and reduced the Company’s federal income tax rate in 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $28.1 million for 2018, an increase of $2.2 million, or 8.8%, from $25.9 million for the same period of 2017. Interest income was $30.4 million for 2018, an increase of $2.7 million, or 9.8%, from $27.7 million for the same period of 2017. Interest income increased primarily because of the higher interest amounts earned on loans and cash balances as a result of the 100 basis point increase in the federal funds rate between the periods and a $27.9 million increase in the average interest-earning assets held between the periods. Interest income also increased $0.5 million because of a change in the amount of yield enhancements recognized on non-accruing loans between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.35% for 2018, an increase of 22 basis points from 4.13% for 2017. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets increased 8 basis points as a result of the change in yield adjustments recognized between the periods.

Interest expense was $2.2 million for 2018, an increase of $0.4 million, or 24.3%, from $1.8 million for 2017. The average interest rate paid on non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities was 0.35% for 2018, an increase of 6 basis points from 0.29% paid in 2017. The increase in the interest paid on non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the 100 basis point increase in the federal funds rate which increased the cost of deposits between the periods and a $22.5 million increase in the average non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities held between the periods. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for 2018 was 4.03%, an increase of 17 basis points, compared to 3.86% for 2017. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest income which is primarily related to the increase in the average yields earned on the average interest-earning assets held between the periods.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for 2018 and 2017 is as follows:

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 79,377 1,335 1.68 % $ 76,559 1,160 1.52 % Loans held for sale 1,765 89 5.04 1,905 94 4.93 Mortgage loans, net 113,283 4,624 4.08 113,733 4,592 4.04 Commercial loans, net 400,783 20,206 5.04 386,716 18,142 4.69 Consumer loans, net 72,598 3,616 4.98 73,445 3,540 4.82 Other 30,567 511 1.67 18,088 152 0.84 Total interest-earning assets $ 698,373 30,381 4.35 $ 670,446 27,680 4.13 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 86,750 62 0.07 $ 87,416 77 0.09 Savings accounts 77,630 61 0.08 76,592 63 0.08 Money market accounts 199,202 865 0.43 179,675 560 0.31 Certificates 114,243 1,243 1.09 106,006 770 0.73 Advances and other borrowings 140 2 1.71 6,335 327 5.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 477,965 $ 456,024 Non-interest checking 156,482 156,149 Other non-interest bearing deposits 1,534 1,279 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits. $ 635,981 2,233 0.35 $ 613,452 1,797 0.29 Net interest income 28,148 25,883 Net interest rate spread 4.00 % 3.84 % Net interest margin 4.03 % 3.86 %

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was ($0.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $0.1 million, from ($0.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The provision for loan losses decreased between the periods primarily because of the improved credit quality of the loan portfolio and the payoff of certain non-performing commercial loans which resulted in a decrease in the reserves required between the periods. Total non-performing assets were $3.1 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 18.0%, from $3.8 million at December 31, 2017. Non-performing loans decreased $0.5 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets decreased $0.2 million between the periods.

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for 2018 and 2017 is summarized as follows:

(in thousands) 2018 2017 Balance beginning of period $ 9,311 $ 9,903 Provision (649 ) (523 ) Charge offs: Commercial (270 ) (311 ) Commercial real estate 0 (50 ) Consumer (226 ) (288 ) Single family mortgage (24 ) (6 ) Recoveries 544 586 Balance at December 31, $ 8,686 $ 9,311

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, the same as for the year ended December 31, 2017. Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million primarily because of an increase in the revenue earned on the sale of uninsured investment products between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in the single family loans being serviced. These increases in non-interest income were entirely offset by a decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in single family loan originations and sales between the periods. Fees and service charges decreased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in overdraft fees.

Non-interest expense was $25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.5%, from $25.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $0.2 million because of increases in depreciation and real estate tax expenses. Data processing costs increased $0.2 million primarily because of an increase in mobile and on-line banking costs between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased $0.2 million between the periods due to an increase in the fraud losses incurred on deposit accounts and an increase in deposit insurance costs due to an increase in insurance rates. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in compensation and benefits expense primarily because of a decrease in employees between the periods. Professional services expense decreased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses.

Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $1.5 million, from $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in income tax expense is due primarily to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017 which required the Company to record $1.1 million in additional income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 and reduced the Company’s federal income tax rate in 2018.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for 2018 was 1.14%, compared to 0.63% for 2017. Return on average equity (annualized) was 9.88% for 2018, compared to 5.52% for 2017. Book value per share at December 31, 2018 was $17.19, compared to $17.97 at December 31, 2017.

General Information

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates thirteen full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson (2), La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona and one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa. The Bank also operates two loan origination offices located in Sartell, Minnesota and Delafield, Wisconsin.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “trend,” “target,” and “goal” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to growing our core deposit relationships and loan balances, enhancing the financial performance of our core banking operations, maintaining credit quality, reducing non-performing assets, and generating improved financial results (including profitability); the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; our expectations for core capital and our strategies and potential strategies for maintenance thereof; improvements in loan production; changes in the size of the Bank’s loan portfolio; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets and the appropriateness of the allowance therefor; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; future losses on non-performing assets; the amount and composition of interest-earning assets; the amount of yield enhancements relating to non-accruing and purchased loans; the amount and composition of non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities; the availability of alternate funding sources; the payment of dividends by HMN; the future outlook for the Company; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized; the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject, specifically, and possible responses of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the Bank, and the Company to any failure to comply with any such regulatory standard, directive or requirement.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the OCC and FRB in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB); technological, computer-related or operational difficulties; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company’s most recent filing on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,709 37,564 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $8,159 and $5,148) 8,023 5,068 Other marketable securities (amortized cost $73,343 and $73,653) 71,957 72,404 79,980 77,472 Loans held for sale 3,444 1,837 Loans receivable, net 586,688 585,931 Accrued interest receivable 2,356 2,344 Real estate, net 414 627 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 867 817 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,855 1,724 Premises and equipment, net 9,635 8,226 Goodwill 802 802 Core deposit intangible 255 355 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,668 1,314 Deferred tax asset, net 2,642 3,672 Total assets $ 712,315 722,685 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 623,352 635,601 Accrued interest payable 346 146 Customer escrows 1,448 1,147 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,022 4,973 Total liabilities 629,168 641,867 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Serial-preferred stock: ($.01 par value) authorized 500,000 shares; issued shares 0 0 Common stock ($.01 par value): authorized 16,000,000; issued shares 9,128,662 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 40,090 50,623 Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions 99,754 91,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,096 ) (957 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (1,836 ) (2,030 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,292,838 and 4,631,124 shares (53,856 ) (58,357 ) Total stockholders’ equity 83,147 80,818 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 712,315 722,685

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income: Loans receivable $ 7,310 6,377 28,535 26,368 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related 49 28 197 57 Other marketable 296 282 1,138 1,103 Other 142 80 511 152 Total interest income 7,797 6,767 30,381 27,680 Interest expense: Deposits 650 435 2,231 1,470 Advances and other borrowings 0 0 2 327 Total interest expense 650 435 2,233 1,797 Net interest income 7,147 6,332 28,148 25,883 Provision for loan losses (167 ) 59 (649 ) (523 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,314 6,273 28,797 26,406 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 909 837 3,330 3,354 Loan servicing fees 314 296 1,255 1,202 Gain on sales of loans 483 610 2,095 2,138 Other 242 216 1,034 960 Total non-interest income 1,948 1,959 7,714 7,654 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 3,652 3,641 14,728 15,007 Occupancy and equipment 1,062 953 4,304 4,068 Data processing 331 311 1,270 1,106 Professional services 264 302 1,137 1,285 Other 997 1,002 3,948 3,788 Total non-interest expense 6,306 6,209 25,387 25,254 Income before income tax expense 2,956 2,023 11,124 8,806 Income tax expense 604 1,636 2,888 4,402 Net income 2,352 387 8,236 4,404 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 601 (494 ) (69 ) (137 ) Comprehensive income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,953 (107 ) 8,167 4,267 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 0.09 1.89 1.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 0.08 1.72 0.90

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 I. OPERATING DATA: Interest income $ 7,797 6,767 30,381 27,680 Interest expense 650 435 2,233 1,797 Net interest income 7,147 6,332 28,148 25,883 II. AVERAGE BALANCES: Assets (1) 723,988 716,465 723,514 697,589 Loans receivable, net 587,623 582,595 586,664 573,894 Mortgage-backed and related securities (1) 79,204 76,154 79,377 76,559 Interest-earning assets (1) 698,060 689,642 698,373 670,446 Interest-bearing liabilities 636,267 628,257 635,981 613,452 Equity (1) 83,005 81,936 83,331 79,767 III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1) Return on average assets (annualized) 1.29 % 0.21 % 1.14 % 0.63 % Interest rate spread information: Average during period 4.02 3.62 4.00 3.84 End of period 4.02 3.97 4.02 3.97 Net interest margin 4.06 3.64 4.03 3.86 Ratio of operating expense to average total assets (annualized) 3.46 3.44 3.51 3.62 Return on average common equity (annualized) 11.24 1.88 9.88 5.52 Efficiency 69.34 74.88 70.79 75.30 December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 IV. EMPLOYEE DATA: Number of full time equivalent employees 182 187 V. ASSET QUALITY: Total non-performing assets $ 3,092 3,771 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.52 % Non-performing loans to total loans receivable, net 0.46 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses $ 8,686 9,311 Allowance for loan losses to total assets 1.22 % 1.29 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net 1.48 % 1.59 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 324.27 296.11 VI. BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE: Book value per common share $ 17.19 17.97 Year Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 VII. CAPITAL RATIOS: Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period 11.67 % 11.18 % Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1) 11.52 11.43 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1) 109.81 109.29 Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.26 12.45 Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 11.00 10.68 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.26 12.45 Risk-based capital 14.52 13.71

(1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.

