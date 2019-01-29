29/01/2019 00:09:26

Jefferson Lines Awarded "Innovative Operator of the Year"

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition to commemorating its 100 Year Anniversary, Jefferson Lines is proud to be named Metro Magazine’s 2019 Innovative Operator of the Year. This award is presented at the National American Bus Association Annual Meeting in Louisville, KY to the organization who demonstrates exemplary practices that sets their company apart in the bus and motorcoach industry.

“If you look at our history, it’s fascinating to see the tremendous spirit of innovation that has built our reputation,” says Steve Woelfel, President for Jefferson Lines. “Since 1919, Jefferson looked to develop the technology of the times to deliver the best experience for our customers.”

Jefferson established an early reputation by being an innovative problem solver of pertinent issues within the industry. They started with an introduction of multi passenger buses after World War I, later acquiring a fleet of snow plows to keep roads clear during the 1920s; continued through supporting war efforts by providing military transportation for servicemen in the '40s, to being one of the first motorcoach companies with on board Wi-Fi and bus tracker technology. This innovative focus has positioned the company to be one of the largest private motorcoach operators in the United States servicing 14 states with quality service at affordable prices. 

Jefferson’s industry leadership extends to supporting important social issues such as the rise in human trafficking throughout the United States. Jefferson is one of the first carriers to receive certification through the BOTL program with 100% employee participation and training to identify and respond to potential human trafficking issues. The company continues to support these efforts to inspire other transportation companies to help address this important issue. Jefferson’s recognition of important issues of the time is another example of their ongoing role as a true industry innovator.

Future projects include new programs and tools later this year to meet customer needs including paperless tickets for boarding, customer service and ticketing kiosks, and a true mobile application to provide more convenient communication for a better online experience.

About Jefferson Lines:

Family-owned and operated for over 100 years, Jefferson Lines is one of the nation’s largest motorcoach operators in the country. Jefferson provides scheduled service and charters throughout America’s Heartland serving thousands of communities. Our area of service expands over 14 states from Wisconsin to Washington and Minnesota to Oklahoma, serving over 3,000 locations across the United States.

