28/01/2019 23:29:01

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Nova Lifestyle, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Related content
28 Jan - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
25 Jan - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
22 Jan - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Nova Lifestyle, Inc. ("Nova Lifestyle" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:NVFY) of the February 26, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Nova Lifestyle stock or options between December 3, 2015 and December 20, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/NVFY. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Nova Lifestyle securities between December 3, 2015 and December 20, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, George Barney v. Nova Lifestyle, Inc. et al, No. 18-cv-10725 was filed on December 28, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge Andre Birotte Jr.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Nova Lifestyle overstated its purported "strategic alliance" with Shanxi Wanqing to operate as lead designer and manufacturer for all furnishings in Shanxi Wanqing's planned $460 million senior care center in China; (2) Nova Lifestyle inflated its reported sales in 2016 and 2017 with Shanxi Wanqing and Merlino Lewis LLP; and (3) consequently, Nova Lifestyle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 21, 2018, Andri Capital issued a report on Seeking Alpha stating Nova Lifestyle’s revenues in 2016 and 2017 were overstated because the Company booked sales to a dissolved and nonexistent company. The report further stated that Nova Lifestyle’s purported strategic alliance with Shanxi Wanqing was meant to deceive investors as Shanxi Wanqing was a sham company.

On this news, Nova Lifestyle's share price fell from $0.77 per share on December 20, 2018 to a closing price of $0.46 on December 21, 2018: a $0.31 or a 40.26% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Nova Lifestyle's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

28 Jan NVFY
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Nova Lifestyle, Inc. To Contact The Firm
28 Jan NVFY
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25 Jan GS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
22 Jan NVFY
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc.
22 Jan NVFY
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Nova Lifestyle, Inc. To Contact The Firm
21 Jan NVFY
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18 Jan NVFY
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
18 Jan GS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Jan NVFY
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Nova Lifestyle, Inc. To Contact The Firm
11 Jan GS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01:07 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:05 - 2019 Global Cleantech 100 Names Seven Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
01:07 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:05 - 2019 Global Cleantech 100 Names Seven Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
2
Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community
3
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
4
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
5
Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Related stock quotes

Nova Lifestyle Inc 0.7102 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:07
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:05
2019 Global Cleantech 100 Names Seven Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation
01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, XPO and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT
00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FTSI Investors to Contact the Firm
00:55
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOMA, XRAY, AXGN and YRIV
00:34
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TCF Investors to Contact the Firm
00:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vale S.A. (VALE) and Encourages VALE Investors to Contact the Firm
00:14
FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Results Including Net Income of $24.3 Million which Includes a Bargain Purchase Gain of $7.4 Million from the Anchor Bancorp Acquisition, New Share Repurchase Plan, and a 7.1% Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend to $0.15 Per Q

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 01:26:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-29 02:26:00 - 2019-01-29 01:26:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY