MIRIS selects Nokia AirFrame Open Edge technology to deploy sustainable edge data center networks across Nordic region

Related content Nokia and Open Fiber bridge the digital divide in Italy Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 repo.. Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Press Release

Leading Norwegian real estate and technology firm to build urban data centers that anchor Smart City application delivery

Long-term partnership between MIRIS and Nokia marks world's first commercial deployment of Nokia AirFrame Open Edge cloud data center solution in enterprise market

29 January 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that MIRIS, a leading Norwegian real estate and technology firm, will deploy

AirFrame Open Edge data center technology to support delivery of Smart City services in business parks and residential areas. MIRIS plans to build data centers in about 20 urban locations in Norway during 2019, followed by a wider roll out across the Nordic region.

City municipalities and the local real estate industry will host the infrastructure to support the first edge data centers. Many of these data centers will recycle excess heat and use it in local homes and businesses.

Nokia will develop and deliver edge compute services to support a range of innovative Smart City and Internet of Things applications, including connected vehicles, gaming, massive video compute and other demanding local applications. Nokia Open Edge is the industry's first single-socket x86 server platform in a secured compact package suitable for harsh environments and all business segments, including enterprise.

Jan Gunnar Mathisen, CEO, MIRIS said: "In Nokia, MIRIS has an industrial partner with a Nordic brand and global reach that can provide a complete data center solution, including operations, leaving us free to focus on concept development, sales and deployment."

Jerome Julien, Head of Enterprise Partners, Nokia said: "Data centers consume as much as 5% of the world's power. In this fast-growing edge data center market, we are pleased to work with MIRIS on such an innovative approach that delivers desirable Smart City and IoT applications while also helping to reduce the environmental impact of these centers globally."

Nokia is providing a complete AirFrame solution including Open Edge hardware, AirFrame Data Center Manager and Cloud infrastructure for IoT and real-time applications, as well as professional services for the design stage.

Resources

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience www.nokia.com

Subscribe to press releases to receive information on specific areas of interest.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com