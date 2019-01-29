29/01/2019 08:01:29

MIRIS selects Nokia AirFrame Open Edge technology to deploy sustainable edge data center networks across Nordic region

Related content
24 Jan - 
Nokia and Open Fiber bridge the digital divide in Italy
24 Jan - 
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 repo..
24 Jan - 
Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Press Release

  • Leading Norwegian real estate and technology firm to build urban data centers that anchor Smart City application delivery

  • Long-term partnership between MIRIS and Nokia marks world's first commercial deployment of Nokia AirFrame Open Edge cloud data center solution in enterprise market

29 January 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that MIRIS, a leading Norwegian real estate and technology firm, will deploy

AirFrame Open Edge data center technology to support delivery of Smart City services in business parks and residential areas. MIRIS plans to build data centers in about 20 urban locations in Norway during 2019, followed by a wider roll out across the Nordic region.

City municipalities and the local real estate industry will host the infrastructure to support the first edge data centers. Many of these data centers will recycle excess heat and use it in local homes and businesses.

Nokia will develop and deliver edge compute services to support a range of innovative Smart City and Internet of Things applications, including connected vehicles, gaming, massive video compute and other demanding local applications. Nokia Open Edge is the industry's first single-socket x86 server platform in a secured compact package suitable for harsh environments and all business segments, including enterprise.

Jan Gunnar Mathisen, CEO, MIRIS said: "In Nokia, MIRIS has an industrial partner with a Nordic brand and global reach that can provide a complete data center solution, including operations, leaving us free to focus on concept development, sales and deployment."

Jerome Julien, Head of Enterprise Partners, Nokia said: "Data centers consume as much as 5% of the world's power. In this fast-growing edge data center market, we are pleased to work with MIRIS on such an innovative approach that delivers desirable Smart City and IoT applications while also helping to reduce the environmental impact of these centers globally."

Nokia is providing a complete AirFrame solution including Open Edge hardware, AirFrame Data Center Manager and Cloud infrastructure for IoT and real-time applications, as well as professional services for the design stage.

Resources

  • Webpage: Go Allwhere

  • Webpage: Data center infrastructure

  • Press Release: Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer applications.

  • MIRIS Blog

    • About Nokia

    We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

    We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience www.nokia.com

    Subscribe to press releases to receive information on specific areas of interest.

    Media Inquiries:

    Nokia

    Communications

    Phone: +358 10 448 4900

    Email: press.services@nokia.com

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    Ingen indlæg

    Regulatory news

    08:01 NOK
    MIRIS selects Nokia AirFrame Open Edge technology to deploy sustainable edge data center networks across Nordic region
    24 Jan NOK
    Nokia and Open Fiber bridge the digital divide in Italy
    24 Jan NOK
    Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 report on January 31, 2019
    24 Jan NOK
    Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
    16 Jan NOK
    Nokia's Service Operations Center powers Telefónica UK's drive towards customer-centric operations
    15 Jan NOK
    NOKIA : SDNbucks chooses Nokia's Nuage Networks to power SciSports' cloud-based data analytics service for professional soccer organizations around the world
    04 Jan NOK
    Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
    31 Dec NOK
    Nokia names Sandra D. Motley as President of Fixed Networks Business Group effective January 1, 2019
    20 Dec NOK
    Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2019
    18 Dec NOK
    2018 Nobel Prize in Physics laureate Arthur Ashkin delivers his Nobel Lecture at Nokia Bell Labs

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    08:43 - Net Asset Value(s)
    08:43 - Net Asset Value(s)
    08:42 - Net Asset Value(s)
    08:42 - Net Asset Value(s)
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    08:43 - Net Asset Value(s)
    08:43 - Net Asset Value(s)
    08:42 - Net Asset Value(s)
    08:42 - Net Asset Value(s)
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
    2
    Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
    3
    Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
    4
    YIELD GROWTH Announces Completion of FDA Compliant Evaluation with Human Subjects to Establish an SPF Factor of 31 for Urban Juve’s Sunscreen Formula
    5
    Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

    Related stock quotes

    Nokia Corporation Sponso.. 6.490 -1.7% Stock price decreasing

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    08:43
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:43
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:43
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:43
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:42
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:42
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:42
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:40
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:39
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    29 January 2019 09:00:38
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-29 10:00:38 - 2019-01-29 09:00:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY