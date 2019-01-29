29/01/2019 08:43:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 28

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per

Symbol Issue Value share

Base

Invesco 28.01.2019 HDLVEMN IE00BYYXBF44 903,510 USD 27,179,970 30.08265

FTSE

Emerging

Markets

High

Dividend

Low

Volatility

UCITS ETF

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
19
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
19
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
14
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11
23 Jan
VWS
Washington DC has committed to plans to source 100% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2032..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
10:30 - Canada Jetlines Reaches Agreement with Aerodom for Flights to Dominican Republic Airports
10:30 - Canada Jetlines conclut un accord avec Aerodom pour des vols à destination des aéroports de la République dominicaine
10:27 - Net Asset Value(s)
10:05 - Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Chemetall in North America
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
10:30 - Canada Jetlines Reaches Agreement with Aerodom for Flights to Dominican Republic Airports
10:30 - Canada Jetlines conclut un accord avec Aerodom pour des vols à destination des aéroports de la République dominicaine
10:27 - Net Asset Value(s)
10:05 - Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Chemetall in North America
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
2
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
3
Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
4
SNAP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
5
SourcingLink.net Plans to Use 'Game Changing' Diagnostic Tool in its R&D and Beyond

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:30
Canada Jetlines Reaches Agreement with Aerodom for Flights to Dominican Republic Airports
10:27
Net Asset Value(s)
10:05
Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Chemetall in North America
10:00
TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TO THE EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENT
09:30
ILS growth to $93bn in 2018 bodes well for a continued healthy market
09:27
Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Air Shuttle due to rights issue (04/19)
09:24
Net Asset Value(s)
09:21
Net Asset Value(s)
09:20
BC Cannabis Accelerator Developing Small Producers and Processors Co-Op; Potential Members Invited to Participate

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 10:48:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-29 11:48:33 - 2019-01-29 10:48:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY