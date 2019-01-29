29/01/2019 09:24:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 29

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 28 January 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1184.48p

Fundsmith Emerging Equit.. 1,198.50 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

