Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Chemetall in North America

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) and The Surface Treatment global business unit of the Coatings division of BASF, operating under the Chemetall brand announces the expanded distribution relationship to include Chemetall’s surface treatment portfolio developed for the aerospace industry in the United States.

Chemetall, a leading global one-stop supplier for Aerospace OEMs and maintenance companies, with its well-known line of products including Ardrox® and Naftoseal® brands, offers sealants, non-destructive testing (NDT) products, corrosion inhibitors, cleaners, pretreatments and paint strippers for airframe, aircraft operation and aero-engine applications.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio in the U.S. with Chemetall’s product line and technical support,” said Jason Sanchez, Business Director of Aerospace and Custom Packaging at Nexeo Solutions. “The Chemetall portfolio complements our existing portfolio by adding specialty cleaners, corrosion protectants, surface preparation, and sealants, supporting our continued focus in the aerospace, military and defense markets. Together, we are expanding and leveraging the strength of our distribution network and Chemetall’s technical capability to create real value for our customers.”

“Chemetall is excited to be working with Nexeo Solutions to bring their expertise to customers in the Aerospace market. Nexeo Solutions, BASF and the Chemetall brand are well positioned to have effective support, timely deliveries and the infrastructure to meet the demands of the Commercial and Military Aerospace markets. Nexeo Solutions will be able to offer key Chemetall technologies like Corrosion Inhibiting Compounds, Non-Destructive Testing and Surface Treatment to customers who need the high-quality and exacting standards that Chemetall brings to the Aerospace industry,” said Gregg Sanko, Director of Aerospace Technologies for Chemetall North America.

About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com .

About Chemetall

Chemetall, the Surface Treatment business unit of BASF's Coatings division, is a leading global supplier of surface treatments for metals, glass and plastics. Chemetall is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and comprises of 40 companies and 21 production sites worldwide. More at www.chemetall.com .

About BASF’s Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the “Innovation Beyond Paint” program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners’ needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2017, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.97 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination – Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of more than €60 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

