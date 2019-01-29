29/01/2019 05:18:33

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – LXRX

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Lexicon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LXRX) and certain of its officers and directors.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, and indexed under 19-cv-00301, is on behalf of a class consisting of all behalf of persons and/or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lexicon securities between March 11, 2016 and January 17, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Lexicon securities between March 11, 2016, and January 17, 2019, you have until April 1, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Lexicon was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.  Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases.

“Sotagliflozin” is the scientific name of one of Lexicon’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development.  Sotagliflozin is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

In November 2015, Lexicon entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi S.A. (“Sanofi”), a French multinational pharmaceutical company.  Under the collaboration and license agreement, Lexicon granted Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing right and license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Sotagliflozin.  Lexicon is responsible for all clinical development activities relating to type 1 diabetes and retains an exclusive option to co-promote and have a significant role, in collaboration with Sanofi, in the commercialization of Sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in the United States.  Sanofi is responsible for all clinical development and commercialization of Sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes worldwide and is solely responsible for the commercialization of Sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes outside the United States.

On May 22, 2018, Sanofi filed a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for “Zynquista” (the trademarked, commercialized name of Sotagliflozin) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).  The NDA for Zynquista was based on data from the inTandem clinical trial program that included three Phase 3 clinical trials (called, respectively, “inTandem1,” “inTandem2,” and “inTandem3”) assessing the safety and efficacy of Zynquista in approximately 3,000 adults with inadequately controlled type 1 diabetes.

According to Jorge Insuasty, Senior-Vice President, Global Head of Development, Sanofi, “[i]f approved, Zynquista would be the first oral antidiabetic drug approved in the U.S. for use by adults with type 1 diabetes, in combination with insulin.”

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data from Lexicon’s Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented; (ii) the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its FDA approval prospects; and (iii) as a result, Lexicon’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 17, 2019, Lexicon announced that the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA (the “Advisory Committee”) had “voted eight to eight on the question of whether the overall benefits of [Lexicon’s product] Zynquista (sotagliflozin) outweighed the risks to support approval.”

On news of the Advisory Committee’s stalemate, Lexicon’s stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 22.6%, to close at $5.96 per share on January 18, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
19
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
19
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06:30 - Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:29 - Novozymes indgår partnerskab om "plast-enzymer"
06:13 - Swedbank skuffer på flere nøgleresultater
06:01 - WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
06:30 - Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:29 - Novozymes indgår partnerskab om "plast-enzymer"
06:13 - Swedbank skuffer på flere nøgleresultater
06:01 - WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
2
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
3
Dr. Alice Gottlieb to Present Hidradenitis Suppurativa Findings at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
4
YIELD GROWTH Announces Completion of FDA Compliant Evaluation with Human Subjects to Establish an SPF Factor of 31 for Urban Juve’s Sunscreen Formula
5
Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Plan

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:30
Nicox Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis
06:01
WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
05:18
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – LXRX
05:00
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)
05:00
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company (DXC)
05:00
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.
04:30
HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results
03:50
SNAP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
03:33
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 07:16:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-29 08:16:34 - 2019-01-29 07:16:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY