29/01/2019 01:44:38

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tyme Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – TYME

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tyme Technologies, Inc. (“Tyme” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TYME) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 19-cv-00843, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Tyme securities between March 14, 2018 and January 18, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Tyme securities between March 14, 2018, and January 18, 2019, both dates inclusive, you have until March 29, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Tyme is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel cancer therapeutics. The Company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Tyme is currently developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer.

 On March 14, 2018, Tyme announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had accepted its Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application to initiate the Company’s Phase II clinical trial for SM-88 in pancreatic cancer (the “Phase II Study”).

On March 27, 2018, Tyme commenced a Phase II Study of SM-88, officially titled “A Phase II Multi-Center Study of SM-88 in Subjects With Pancreatic Cancer Whose Disease Has Progressed or Recurred After/on First Line Chemotherapy” (the “Phase II Study”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 18, 2019, Tyme reported results from the Phase II Study. Although Tyme characterized the results as positive, stating that SM-88 “improves survival,” the trial did not include a control group, and Tyme’s announcement merely compared survival data to historical controls. Market commentators were quick to highlight this glaring deficiency in the Phase II Study.

On this news, Tyme’s stock price fell $1.32 per share, or 35.39%, to close at $2.41 per share on January 18, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Jan
FING-B
Du må overveje om du skal rette dit brugernavn til Høje-Taastrup.  
19
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
19
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12
24 Jan
VELO
For mig at se, er der så stor forskel på de papirer, du nævner, og årsagen til deres fald - at jeg i..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
03:02 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00 - Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
03:02 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00 - Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community
2
FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia
3
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publications Expanding on Previously Reported Results from Completed Phase 2 NAFLD-NASH, Portal Hypertension and Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
4
Dana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
5
YIELD GROWTH Announces Completion of FDA Compliant Evaluation with Human Subjects to Establish an SPF Factor of 31 for Urban Juve’s Sunscreen Formula

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:02
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)
02:52
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:50
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ENFC Investors to Contact the Firm
02:45
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) and Encourages TTPH Investors to Contact the Firm
02:31
SourcingLink.net Plans to Use 'Game Changing' Diagnostic Tool in its R&D and Beyond
02:28
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Posts 9th Consecutive Year of Record Annual Earnings & Announces 13% Cash Dividend Increase
01:44
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tyme Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – TYME
01:30
Greg Gluchowski Named to the National Safety Council “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” List

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 January 2019 03:27:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190128.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-29 04:27:10 - 2019-01-29 03:27:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY