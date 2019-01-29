29/01/2019 02:31:25

SourcingLink.net Plans to Use 'Game Changing' Diagnostic Tool in its R&D and Beyond

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SourcingLink.net (OTC PINK: SNET) is pleased to announce that it is excited about integrating liquid biopsy in its R&D program, including clinical trials, and for monitoring the therapy of its "patent pending" autologous immune-therapy approach.  SNET believes that liquid biopsy is a "game changer"; it is simple, non-invasive, it has minimal complications, it is more economical compared to a solid (surgical) tissue biopsy and moreover, a liquid biopsy is potentially a powerful "tool" that can be used for detecting and analyzing circulating tumor cells, circulating tumor DNA and exosomes. 

Forward-looking Statements: 

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as “expect”, “believe” or “plan”, by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.  These uncertainties may cause actual future events to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements.  We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038  

Fax: 415-946-8801

email: info@sourcinglink.net

website: www.sourcinglink.net

