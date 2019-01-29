29/01/2019 03:00:27

Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE:UXIN), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 27, 2018, initial public offering (“IPO”).

The investigation concerns whether Uxin’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information, thereby injuring investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Uxin’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO may contact Stull, Stull & Brody, by email to UXIN@ssbny.com, by telephone at 1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147, or by fax to 1-212-490-2022.  

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action. 

SS&B has litigated class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions.  SS&B has offices in New York and California.  SS&B’s website (www.ssbny.com) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.  This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

