30/01/2019 01:05:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, DBVT, MKL and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
29 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC R..
29 Jan - 
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
29 Jan - 
DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Remi..

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Danske Bank A/S made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

To learn more about the Danske Bank A/S class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: DBV Technologies S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the DBV Technologies S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Markel Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Markel Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) Between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/snap-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Snap Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap’s reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Snap Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:05 MKL
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, DBVT, MKL and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
29 Jan ATVI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Markel Corporation (MKL), Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
29 Jan MKL
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
29 Jan MKL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, MKL, MAXR and GSM
29 Jan W
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY SOGO W MKL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Jan AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, AXGN and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Jan W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Jan MKL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PRGO, DBVT, MKL and MAXR
25 Jan AXGN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
25 Jan MKL
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
05:34 - Forsikring/KBW: Tryg og Topdk. sænkes til "underperform" - GENT
05:34 - SAS/HSBC: Kursmål løftet knap 6 pct - GENT
05:34 - Vestas/HSBC: Løfter kursmål til 550 kr. fra 520 kr.
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
05:34 - Forsikring/KBW: Tryg og Topdk. sænkes til "underperform" - GENT
05:34 - SAS/HSBC: Kursmål løftet knap 6 pct - GENT
05:34 - Vestas/HSBC: Løfter kursmål til 550 kr. fra 520 kr.
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ILS growth to $93bn in 2018 bodes well for a continued healthy market
2
MIRIS selects Nokia AirFrame Open Edge technology to deploy sustainable edge data center networks across Nordic region
3
BC Cannabis Accelerator Developing Small Producers and Processors Co-Op; Potential Members Invited to Participate
4
EVAN App Revamp Gives IT Directors More Time to Be Strategic
5
Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Air Shuttle due to rights issue (04/19)

Related stock quotes

Markel Corporation 1,034.90 0.0% Stock price increasing
Snap Inc 6.430 1.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:17
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
02:29
Alpha Capital Partners Opportunity Zone Fund Update
01:11
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSM, MU, VALE and TYME
01:07
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: IMMU PRGO AXGN W: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
01:05
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, DBVT, MKL and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, XRAY, NVDA and ATVI
00:55
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBT, NSANY, TS and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 January 2019 06:04:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190129.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-30 07:04:50 - 2019-01-30 06:04:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY