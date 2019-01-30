First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.9 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was negatively impacted by interest expense of $245,000, net of taxes, related to the Company’s issuance of $20.0 million of subordinated debt in September 2018, which amounted to $0.10 per diluted share for the quarter.

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 18.9%, to $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017. The improved net interest income performance is due to a $2.4 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by an $852,000 increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $130.5 million, from $859.3 million for 2017 to $989.8 million for 2018, and an increase in the weighted average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.52% for 2017 to 4.88% for 2018. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $67.8 million, from $709.3 million for 2017 to $777.1 million for 2018, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.77% for 2017 to 1.15% for 2018. Increases for the 2018 quarter related to subordinated debt included interest expense of $322,000, including amortization of debt issuance costs, and $19.7 million in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including debt issuance costs. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the 2018 quarter was due primarily to the subordinated debt’s average cost of 6.55%, including amortization of debt issuance costs. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized $315,000 in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $462,000 of provision for loan losses recognized in the same quarter in 2017. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $335,000, from $4.3 million at September 30, 2018 to $4.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $18,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $43,000 for the same quarter in 2017.

Noninterest income increased $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in the net gain on sale of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) of $575,000. The increase in mortgage banking income is due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018. The Bank’s SBA lending activities are performed under Q2 Business Capital, LLC (“Q2”), which specializes in the origination and servicing of SBA loans and of which the Bank owns 51% with the option to purchase the minority interest in September 2020. Despite the 51% ownership by the Bank, gross revenues and expenses related to Q2 are reported in the consolidated income statements and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is then subtracted to arrive at net income attributable to the Company. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Income Statement Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $5.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other operating expenses of $3.2 million, $583,000 and $677,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees to support the growth of the Company, including its mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, and normal salary and benefits adjustments. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily attributable to increases in lease and rental, depreciation and equipment, and software licensing expenses that are primarily related to the new mortgage banking activities. The increase in other operating expenses is primarily due to increases in loan expense related to the mortgage banking activities and insurance reserves and claims related to the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $522,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, for an effective tax rate of 14.4%, as compared to income tax expense of $622,000, for an effective tax rate of 15.1%, for the same quarter in 2017.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

Total assets increased $39.6 million, from $1.03 billion at September 30, 2018 to $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $29.8 million due primarily to continued growth in the commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios. Total deposits increased $21.0 million due to a $19.6 million increase in interest-bearing deposit accounts and a $1.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts. Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank increased $17.0 million.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $4.2 million, from $98.8 million at September 30, 2018 to $103.0 million at December 31, 2018, due primarily to retained net income of $2.6 million and net unrealized gains of $1.4 million on the available for sale securities portfolio. At December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, the Company and Bank were considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Tony A. Schoen, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, OPERATING DATA: 2018 2017 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Total interest income $ 11,801 $ 9,426 Total interest expense 2,225 1,373 Net interest income 9,576 8,053 Provision for loan losses 315 462 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,261 7,591 Total noninterest income 5,781 2,906 Total noninterest expense 11,416 6,382 Income before income taxes 3,626 4,115 Income tax expense 522 622 Net income 3,104 3,493 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 173 87 Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,931 $ 3,406 Net income per share, basic $ 1.28 $ 1.53 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,284,665 2,228,256 Net income per share, diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.44 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,371,480 2,358,935 December 31, September 30, Increase FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2018 2018 (Decrease) (In thousands, except per share data) Total assets $ 1,073,989 $ 1,034,406 $ 39,583 Cash and cash equivalents 36,344 42,274 (5,930 ) Investment securities 188,830 186,980 1,850 Loans held for sale 37,952 32,125 5,827 Gross loans 743,681 713,594 30,087 Allowance for loan losses 9,620 9,323 297 Interest earning assets 998,850 963,581 35,269 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 1,601 1,727 (126 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 169,062 167,705 1,357 Interest-bearing deposits 663,011 643,407 19,604 FHLB borrowings 107,019 90,000 17,019 Total liabilities 969,428 934,161 35,267 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 102,968 98,813 4,155 Book value per share $ 44.68 $ 43.11 $ 1.57 Tangible book value per share (1) 39.72 38.06 1.65 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 4,551 $ 4,182 $ 369 Accruing loans past due 90 days 57 91 (34 ) Total non-performing loans 4,608 4,273 335 Foreclosed real estate 232 103 129 Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 8,855 9,145 - 290 Other nonperforming assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ 13,695 $ 13,521 $ 174 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.29 % 1.31 % -0.01 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 208.77 % 218.18 % -9.42 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 1.28 % 1.31 % -0.03 % (1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended December 31, Net Income 2018 2017 (In thousands) Net income attributable to the Company (Non-GAAP) $ 2,931 $ 3,367 Less: Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect - (83 ) Less: Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change - 122 Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 2,931 $ 3,406 Three Months Ended December 31, Net Income per Share, Diluted 2018 2017 Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 1.24 $ 1.43 Less: Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect - (0.04 ) Less: Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change - 0.05 Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 1.24 $ 1.44 Three Months Ended December 31, Efficiency Ratio 2018 2017 (In thousands) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 11,416 $ 6,382 Net interest income (GAAP) 9,576 8,053 Noninterest income (GAAP) 5,781 2,906 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 74.34 % 58.24 % Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 11,416 $ 6,382 Less: Merger-related expenses - (110 ) Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 11,416 6,272 Net interest income (GAAP) 9,576 8,053 Noninterest income (GAAP) 5,781 2,906 Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (Non-GAAP) 74.34 % 57.23 % December 31, September 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2018 2018 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 102,968 $ 98,813 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (11,449 ) (11,575 ) Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 91,519 87,238 Shares outstanding 2,304,310 2,292,021 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 39.72 $ 38.06 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 44.68 $ 43.11 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION: As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands, except share data) Total cash and cash equivalents $ 36,344 $ 42,274 $ 38,002 $ 39,030 $ 39,031 Total investment securities 188,830 186,980 210,758 198,206 185,977 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 734,061 704,271 693,858 682,441 616,993 Total assets 1,073,989 1,034,406 1,035,346 1,008,554 930,152 Total deposits 832,073 811,112 834,754 758,787 675,449 Total borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank 107,019 90,000 90,000 144,223 150,000 Total Company Stockholders' Equity 102,968 98,813 97,640 95,164 95,320 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary 1,593 1,432 1,229 663 87 Total Equity 104,561 100,245 98,869 95,827 95,407 Outstanding common shares 2,304,310 2,292,021 2,292,021 2,279,021 2,251,539 Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Total interest income $ 11,801 $ 11,381 $ 11,206 $ 10,146 $ 9,426 Total interest expense 2,225 1,842 1,699 1,423 1,373 Net interest income 9,576 9,539 9,507 8,723 8,053 Provision for loan losses 315 254 266 371 462 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,261 9,285 9,241 8,352 7,591 Total noninterest income 5,781 4,568 3,254 2,567 2,906 Total noninterest expense 11,416 10,143 8,122 8,359 6,382 Income before income taxes 3,626 3,710 4,373 2,560 4,115 Income tax expense 522 766 696 338 622 Net income 3,104 2,944 3,677 2,222 3,493 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 173 200 571 576 87 Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 2,931 $ 2,744 $ 3,106 $ 1,646 $ 3,406 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.28 $ 1.20 $ 1.37 $ 0.73 $ 1.53 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 2,284,665 2,277,709 2,274,951 2,251,425 2,228,256 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.24 $ 1.15 $ 1.31 $ 0.69 $ 1.44 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 2,371,480 2,379,520 2,378,839 2,370,260 2,358,935 Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Consolidated Performance Ratios (annualized) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.21 % 0.68 % 1.49 % Return on average equity 11.82 % 11.16 % 13.02 % 6.83 % 14.58 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 11.82 % 11.16 % 13.02 % 6.83 % 14.58 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.98 % 4.04 % 4.05 % 3.97 % 3.88 % Efficiency ratio 74.34 % 71.90 % 63.65 % 74.04 % 58.24 % As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.50 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.29 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 208.77 % 218.18 % 255.12 % 309.39 % 286.47 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Segmented Income Statement Information 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Noninterest income - Core Banking $ 1,380 $ 1,735 $ 1,508 $ 947 $ 1,287 Noninterest income - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,137 875 1,697 1,620 1,619 Noninterest income - Mortgage Banking 3,264 1,958 49 - - Total noninterest income $ 5,781 $ 4,568 $ 3,254 $ 2,567 $ 2,906 Noninterest expense - Core Banking $ 6,586 $ 6,771 $ 6,333 $ 7,288 $ 5,310 Noninterest expense - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,362 1,162 1,127 1,071 1,072 Noninterest expense - Mortgage Banking 3,468 2,210 662 - - Total noninterest expense $ 11,416 $ 10,143 $ 8,122 $ 8,359 $ 6,382 Income before income taxes - Core Banking $ 3,324 $ 3,453 $ 3,820 $ 1,385 $ 3,897 Income before income taxes - SBA Lending (Q2) 352 409 1,166 1,175 218 Income (loss) before income taxes - Mortgage Banking (50 ) (152 ) (613 ) - - Total income before income taxes $ 3,626 $ 3,710 $ 4,373 $ 2,560 $ 4,115 Income tax expense - Core Banking $ 490 $ 750 $ 702 $ 167 $ 590 Income tax expense - SBA Lending (Q2) 45 59 169 171 32 Income tax expense (benefit) - Mortgage Banking (13 ) (43 ) (175 ) - - Total income tax expense $ 522 $ 766 $ 696 $ 338 $ 622 Net income - Core Banking $ 2,834 $ 2,703 $ 3,118 $ 1,218 $ 3,307 Net income - SBA Lending (Q2) 307 350 997 1,004 186 Net income (loss) - Mortgage Banking (37 ) (109 ) (438 ) - - Total net income $ 3,104 $ 2,944 $ 3,677 $ 2,222 $ 3,493 Net income attributable to the Company - Core Banking $ 2,834 $ 2,703 $ 3,118 $ 1,218 $ 3,307 Net income attributable to the Company - SBA Lending (Q2) 134 150 426 428 99 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Mortgage Banking (37 ) (109 ) (438 ) - - Total net income attributable to the Company $ 2,931 $ 2,744 $ 3,106 $ 1,646 $ 3,406 Basic EPS - Core Banking $ 1.24 $ 1.18 $ 1.37 $ 0.54 $ 1.49 Basic EPS - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.06 0.07 0.19 0.19 0.04 Basic EPS - Mortgage Banking (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.19 ) 0.00 0.00 Total Basic EPS $ 1.28 $ 1.20 $ 1.37 $ 0.73 $ 1.53 Diluted EPS - Core Banking $ 1.20 $ 1.14 $ 1.31 $ 0.51 $ 1.40 Diluted EPS - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.18 0.04 Diluted EPS - Mortgage Banking (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.18 ) - - Total Diluted EPS $ 1.24 $ 1.15 $ 1.31 $ 0.69 $ 1.44 As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, SBA Lending (Q2) Data 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands, except percentage data) Final funded loans unguaranteed portion held for investment, SBA $ 3,436 $ 3,213 $ 4,302 $ 5,798 $ 5,208 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA 12,943 12,109 17,631 19,741 18,326 Total final funded loans, SBA $ 16,379 $ 15,322 $ 21,933 $ 25,539 $ 23,534 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,203 $ 1,246 $ 2,025 $ 2,148 $ 2,159 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 9.29 % 10.29 % 11.49 % 10.88 % 11.78 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2) $ 964 $ 907 $ 1,557 $ 1,489 $ 1,539 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 7.45 % 7.49 % 8.83 % 7.54 % 8.40 % (2) Net of commissions, referral fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands) Interest-earning assets: Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 30,271 $ 26,716 $ 30,967 $ 28,318 $ 29,463 Loans 763,637 745,078 723,427 683,865 642,130 Investment securities 156,570 157,834 163,610 153,636 144,049 Agency mortgage-backed securities 29,133 37,393 42,624 35,421 35,759 FRB and FHLB stock 10,171 9,621 9,621 9,569 7,934 Total interest-earning assets $ 989,782 $ 976,642 $ 970,249 $ 910,809 $ 859,335 Interest income (taxable equivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 153 $ 138 $ 112 $ 116 $ 71 Loans 9,828 9,349 8,885 8,192 7,702 Investment securities 1,783 1,822 2,123 1,765 1,624 Agency mortgage-backed securities 193 274 297 235 214 FRB and FHLB stock 121 119 107 149 90 Total interest-earning assets $ 12,078 $ 11,702 $ 11,524 $ 10,457 $ 9,701 Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2.02 % 2.07 % 1.45 % 1.64 % 0.96 % Loans 5.15 % 5.02 % 4.91 % 4.79 % 4.80 % Investment securities 4.56 % 4.62 % 5.19 % 4.60 % 4.51 % Agency mortgage-backed securities 2.65 % 2.93 % 2.79 % 2.65 % 2.39 % FRB and FHLB stock 4.76 % 4.95 % 4.45 % 6.23 % 4.54 % Total interest-earning assets 4.88 % 4.79 % 4.75 % 4.59 % 4.52 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits $ 651,060 $ 664,526 $ 653,119 $ 581,861 $ 578,721 Repurchase agreements 1,352 1,351 1,350 1,349 1,348 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 104,999 99,614 111,036 149,680 129,280 Other borrowings 19,667 2,352 - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 777,078 $ 767,843 $ 765,505 $ 732,890 $ 709,349 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,424 $ 1,389 $ 1,222 $ 807 $ 862 Repurchase agreements 1 1 1 1 1 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 478 420 476 615 510 Other borrowings 322 33 - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,225 $ 1,843 $ 1,699 $ 1,423 $ 1,373 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.75 % 0.55 % 0.60 % Repurchase agreements 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.30 % Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 1.82 % 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.64 % 1.58 % Other borrowings 6.55 % 5.61 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.15 % 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.78 % 0.77 % Interest rate spread 3.73 % 3.83 % 3.86 % 3.81 % 3.75 % Net interest margin 3.98 % 4.04 % 4.05 % 3.97 % 3.88 %