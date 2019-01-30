30/01/2019 00:30:00

Webscale to Unveil its State of E-Commerce Infrastructure Report at Meet Magento India

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale, the E-Commerce Cloud Company, announced today that it will be unveiling its State of E-Commerce Infrastructure Report at Meet Magento India, one of the leading e-commerce conferences of Magento that will take place at the Narayani Heights Hotel and Resort in Ahmedabad on February 2nd and 3rd, 2019. Webscale is both a sponsor and exhibitor at the event.

Webscale CEO Sonal Puri will deliver a presentation on “The State of E-Commerce Infrastructure: Lessons Learned from the Industry's Biggest Year and Planning for 2019” at the conference at 11 AM on February 2nd. Puri’s session will include insights from Webscale’s upcoming State of E-Commerce Infrastructure Report, which comprises findings from a comprehensive survey of more than 350 e-commerce professionals, regarding how their infrastructure performed during the industry’s lucrative fourth quarter in 2018. The presentation will focus on the fundamental challenges of site downtime, slow page loads, malicious bots, and cyber threats that continue to plague e-commerce businesses, and how merchants can overcome them in 2019.

Webscale will also showcase its E-Commerce Cloud Platform at the event and lead discussions with merchants and developers on how online storefronts can upgrade their legacy hosting infrastructure, migrate to the cloud, and deliver unmatched digital experiences in 2019.

With more than 1,000 storefronts in the public cloud, Webscale offers the only cloud hosting and management solution that delivers 100% uptime, 360-degree security, and blazing fast performance, as well as control, visibility, proactive support, and a host of important features purpose-built for e-commerce. The company provides partnership options to digital agencies, development firms, and system integrators, so they can offer multi-cloud web application delivery solutions to online merchants looking to significantly enhance their site performance, uptime, security, and user experience.

For more information about Webscale’s award-winning E-Commerce Cloud Platform, you can stop by the Webscale booth at the event or visit www.webscale.com.

About Meet Magento India

Meet Magento India

offers global e-commerce experts, decision makers, merchants, and developers an opportunity to discuss the most defining trends in e-commerce and Magento-based businesses. Meet Magento is an event-series that is organized in more than 40 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, UAE, Indonesia, Argentina, Spain, and Mexico, and will be held for the second time in India.

About Webscale

Webscale is the leading E-Commerce Cloud Company and a pioneer in integrated web application delivery in the cloud. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from application scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management across multiple cloud providers. Experts in cloud technology and creating powerful solutions for e-commerce and enterprise customers, Webscale is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com. Follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Andrew Humber

Webscale

ahumber@webscalenetworks.com

+1 (408) 416 7943

Webscale_logo_2016_FINAL_RGB_Hires.jpg

