Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 2, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook.

If you purchased Astec securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648.

