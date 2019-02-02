02/02/2019 02:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Belden Inc. (BDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BDC Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
01 Feb - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on ..
21 Jan - 
BELDEN INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Inve..
15 Jan - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tetraphase Phar..

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC). Our investigation concerns whether Belden has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 3, 2018, the company revealed that the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is conducting an investigation concerning the material weakness reported in its Form 10-k for the year ended December 31, 2017.

On this news, Belden’s share price fell by more than 10%, closing at $50.45 per share on December 4, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Belden shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Belden please go to https://www.bespc.com/bdc/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:00 BDC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Belden Inc. (BDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BDC Investors to Contact the Firm
01 Feb BDC
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden Inc. Investors (BDC)
21 Jan BDC
BELDEN INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Belden Inc.; Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – BDC
15 Jan TTPH
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Olympic Steel, Belden, KAR Auction Services, BWX Technologies, and Sparton — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
31 Dec UEPS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Yangtze River, Net 1 UEPS, and Belden on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Dec BDC
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden Inc. Investors (BDC)
10 Dec BDC
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden Inc. Investors (BDC)
07 Dec BDC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Belden Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – BDC
07 Dec BDC
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Belden Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07 Dec BDC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Belden Inc. (BDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BDC Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
03:50 - ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
03:50 - WELBILT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT
03:50 - TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
03:50 - DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
03:50 - ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
03:50 - WELBILT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT
03:50 - TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
03:50 - DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MAGIC Develops Partnership With Montréal’s Fashion Industry For Fall/Winter 2019 Season
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
3
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EBIX Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run II (AMR) and Encourages AMR Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Belden Inc 53.70 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
03:50
WELBILT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT
03:50
TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
03:50
DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY
02:15
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
02:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm
02:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run II (AMR) and Encourages AMR Investors to Contact the Firm
02:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EBIX Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 February 2019 08:39:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190129.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-02 09:39:25 - 2019-02-02 08:39:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY