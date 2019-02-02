02/02/2019 15:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases Intrinsically Safe LED Headlight, Low Profile, High Output, 5 Modes, CID1

KEMP, Texas, Feb. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an intrinsically safe LED headlight featuring two high-intensity Cree LED lights mounted inside a lightweight housing. This unit provides up to 10 hours of useable light and can be attached to a hardhat with a rubber head strap that is included.

The EXP-LED-HL-LPDF LED headlamp is low profile and provides high output illumination in a hands-free configuration for maximum safety and ease of use. This headlamp operates in five different modes and features two rubber dome pushbutton switches for easy operation and switching between modes. The right button operates the spotlight and the left button operates the high/low spotlight, high/low floodlight and high/low for the spot and flood combined.

The full-power spotlight beam produces 180 lumens with a reach of over 347 feet and has a runtime of 3.5 hours. The half-power spotlight produces 100 lumens with a 10-hour runtime, and the spot and flood combination produce 200 lumens with a three-hour runtime. This unit’s housing is made of glass-filled nylon polymer that carries an IP67 waterproof rating tested at one meter and is powered by three AAA batteries. Larson Electronics’ LED headlamp is suitable for inspections, use in hazardous locations and flammable work sites, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaafe0b5-d527-42a4-9eb1-13d443c7bb45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa1adecd-3dc6-4bcd-9c9b-c889ca2868c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c75e2535-46da-486b-b159-a693b6890da1

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
30 Jan
DANSKE
Nu står vi så her 12 måneder senere med en aktie som har tabt mere end 100 milliarder i værdi basere..
33
01 Feb
DANSKE
Idag overtog det faktuelle, retfærdigvist, føringen for de danske finansaktier.   Danske Bank levere..
28
01 Feb
AMBU-B
Det er de anonyme hedgefonde, som i dag smidder 2.9 mio Ambu aktier til salg, svarende til hele 88% ..
28
31 Jan
VELO
Astellas Pharma er tidligt i morges kommet ud med deres Q3 regnskab og det indeholder godt nyt for V..
28
29 Jan
VELO
...i studie der sammenligner Envarsus med Prograf og Astagraf XL. Vil især fremhæve dette: “Re..
25
29 Jan
VELO
SagaBauer. Det er ikke et gammelt link, men faktisk ganske nyt. Beklager at du ikke sætter pris på v..
21
02 Feb
PNDORA
Dansk Aktionærforening bringer i dag i Aktionæren denne artikel, skrevet af det anerkendte Morningst..
17
29 Jan
DANSKE
Så har Finanstilsynet frikendt sig selv.Politikerne har tidligere frikendt sig selvJournalisterne ha..
17
01 Feb
DANSKE
Negative skod-Journalist. Leder med lys og lygte efter de få dårlige elementer i et fint regnskab. ..
14
30 Jan
 
Virkelig god underholdning!   Men som Anders Mattesen aka anden spørger i Ternet Ninja: "Hvorfor?"  ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
02 Feb - Larson Electronics Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Package for John Deere 9610 Combines, 6 LED Light Bars
02 Feb - Foot and Ankle Injuries in Football
02 Feb - Larson Electronics Releases Intrinsically Safe LED Headlight, Low Profile, High Output, 5 Modes, CID1
02 Feb - ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
02 Feb - Larson Electronics Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Package for John Deere 9610 Combines, 6 LED Light Bars
02 Feb - Foot and Ankle Injuries in Football
02 Feb - Larson Electronics Releases Intrinsically Safe LED Headlight, Low Profile, High Output, 5 Modes, CID1
02 Feb - ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Package for John Deere 9610 Combines, 6 LED Light Bars
2
Larson Electronics Releases Intrinsically Safe LED Headlight, Low Profile, High Output, 5 Modes, CID1
3
Foot and Ankle Injuries in Football

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02 Feb
Larson Electronics Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Package for John Deere 9610 Combines, 6 LED Light Bars
02 Feb
Foot and Ankle Injuries in Football
02 Feb
Larson Electronics Releases Intrinsically Safe LED Headlight, Low Profile, High Output, 5 Modes, CID1
02 Feb
ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
02 Feb
WELBILT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT
02 Feb
TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
02 Feb
DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY
02 Feb
XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. – XPO
02 Feb
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 February 2019 11:34:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190129.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-03 12:34:43 - 2019-02-03 11:34:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY