03/02/2019 21:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages AVEO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO).  Our investigation concerns whether AVEO has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 31, 2019, Boston Business Journal reported that “Aveo revealed that it won’t submit its application for FDA approval due to a recommendation from the agency gather more late-stage testing results.  Specifically, the FDA is asking for additional survival data, echoing concerns that led to the agency’s rejection of the same drug in 2013.”

On this news, AVEO’s share price fell by more than 56%, closing at $0.76 per share on January 31, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AVEO shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into AVEO please go to https://www.bespc.com/aveo/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

