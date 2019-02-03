Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill 24” x 8” Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 1500HD, 2500HD, 3500HD

KEMP, Texas, Feb. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and commercial equipment sectors, announced the release of a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate to use with any light with a magnetic mounting base for 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500, 2500HD, and 3500HD pickup trucks. This mounting plate measures 24” by 8” and provides a reliable method for deploying magnetic mount lights.

The MMP-GM-SLVD-2019 no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate is made of a durable aluminum frame and brackets, and a mounting plate surface made of steel. This unit is for mounting spotlights, strobes, beacons, hunting spotlights, signal lights, security and warning lights, and more on the top of Chevrolet pickup trucks. This light is installed via the rear 3rd brake light and has a weatherproof seal on the back for secure, dry installation and protection against scrapes to the truck body.

Larson Electronics’ no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate requires no drilling for installation and can support up to 20 lbs. of equipment and features a windload okay for highway speeds. This unit weighs only eight lbs. and is offered in black, white or grey finish. Suitable applications for this unit include use for hunting, fishing, off-roading, security, search and rescue, property management, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact: Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/751a6414-3d3e-4c27-8e8e-4f73b002ddd0 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39dd04f1-1485-44fb-908f-ba041a4dbc94