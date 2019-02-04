03/02/2019 23:01:14

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and Encourages LPLA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA).

On March 22, 2016 a complaint was filed alleging that between December 8, 2015 and February 1, 2016, defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding LPL’s business and prospects, including that LPL’s earnings and revenue were not steady, but were substantially declining; LPL’s client assets were not in the midst of a recovery, but were actually deteriorating and would decline by billions of dollars; and LPL’s gross profits would not decline “slightly,” but significantly, and LPL would in fact experience its worst sequential gross profit decline in four years. 

If you are a long term stockholder of LPL, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into LPL please go to https://bespc.com/lpla/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

