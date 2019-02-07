07/02/2019 17:04:50

Baker Dude Bakery Café’s New Atlanta Location Shows Success Is More than Just Frosting

ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orran Booher, Managing Owner of Baker Dude Bakery Café, is pleased to announce the successful opening of the minority-owned company’s first brick and mortar store at The Beacon Atlanta, 1039 Grant Street, Suite B18. Booher said this expansion and the company’s dramatic growth and rising popularity are more than just frosting.

In its new setting, Baker Dude Bakery Café offers an expanded menu serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts - namely its iconic cupcakes. Booher said the company’s strategic growth is enhanced by a team of highly trained Chefs and a very talented staff that wants to create delicious and unique experiences for guests.

“We sing songs, play our instruments, share poetry and stories, play games and host special activities,” said Booher. “Performances usually begin during the lunch hour and occur throughout the evening. Our guests never know what to expect, and they keep coming back for more.”

Starting from its humble beginnings inside Booher’s kitchen under a Cottage Food License in 2015, he was able to navigate the company’s steady progression from selling treats first at farmer markets and online, to opening a retail spot at Peachtree Center Plaza, then later at a kiosk at SunTrust Plaza in just two years. Bolstering Baker Dude’s reputation is their impressive list of clients: Google, Grady Hospital, Delta Air Lines and Tyler Perry Studios.

Booher also directs the company’s charitable giving campaign called the OneLove Cupcake Outreach Program. The company has partnered with Covenant House, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless and trafficked youth in Atlanta. With every OneLove Cupcake merchandise purchase, the company will donate proceeds from those sales as well as your direct contributions.  Baker Dude Bakery is also a proud member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC).

Upcoming special events include Family Valentine’s in which patrons can come for specialty entrees and dessert while enjoying quality entertainment. To reserve a table, please call 404-997-8177.

